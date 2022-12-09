PSD Announces 12-12-2022 Meeting of the VT NDCAP

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its fifth and final meeting of 2022 on Monday evening, December 12, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. In addition to receiving updates from NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies regarding recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities, the Panel will consider endorsing recent International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker (IBEW) comments filed in response to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC’s) proposed rules governing nuclear power plant decommissioning. The Panel will also review and potentially approve its 2022 Annual Report to the Vermont Legislature and Governor. Lastly, elections for 2023 Panel Officers will be conducted.

As permitted by ACT 78 of the 2022 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom. No physical location is designated for this meeting. This meeting will be recorded for subsequent public review. Questions regarding access to this meeting may directed to Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer at anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov, or by calling (802) 272-1714.

For more information, including how to join the meeting, please see the Press Release document, or visit the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) webpage.