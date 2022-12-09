Global Commercial Aircraft Supply Markets 2021-2022 & 2025: Regional Dynamics and OEMs' Internal Challenges Influence Supply and Demand Scenarios

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Supply and Demand Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the global commercial aircraft supply and demand scenario. Aircraft supply and demand depend on regional factors, just as tourism, aircraft leasing and ownership, and jet fuel prices.

For most regions, new aircraft demand is dictated by the carriers that serve the most passengers. An exception exists in Asia-Pacific, where low-cost carriers and not full-service carriers dictate demand.

Apart from passenger numbers, other factors that influence aircraft demand include percentage of new aircraft in a fleet, the number of orders an airline places, and the revenue it earns.

However, on a regional level, major variation in performance occurs among the top airlines. These factors have been analyzed during two time periods: recovery (from 2021 to 2024) and growth (2025 onward).

On the supply side, the top original aircraft manufacturers have large order books. The COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, however, have presented various challenges to these manufacturers.

Common challenges that are hampering production include supply chain issues, such as the availability of raw materials and logistical challenges; skilled workforce availability; and regulations. Aircraft manufacturers must manage delivery timelines efficiently in this challenging environment.

Key Issues Addressed

In which regions do aircraft manufacturers have high supply potential?

Which manufacturers have high demand satisfaction potential?

What are the key growth opportunities aircraft manufacturers can implement?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Aircraft Supply and Demand

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

3. Aircraft Demand Review

Aircraft Operator Landscape - North America

APAC's Disruptive Aircraft Demand Landscape

Aircraft Operator Landscape - APAC

Aircraft Operator Landscape - Europe

Aircraft Operator Landscape - Middle East

Aircraft Operator Landscape - Latin America

Aircraft Operator Landscape - Africa

4. Aircraft Supply Review

Commercial Aircraft Production - OEM Overview

Commercial Aircraft Production - Regional Landscape and Challenges

Supply vs. Demand Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Facilitating Partnerships with Lessors Operating in Europe , Latin America , and Africa

, , and Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Fuel-efficient Aircraft in North America , Latin America , and Europe

, , and Growth Opportunity 3: Regional Jet and Turboprop Aircraft Growth Potential in APAC, The Middle East , and Latin America

