GOT Electric, LLC Founds Subsidiary - GOT Utilities, LLC

Frederick, MD December 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GOT Electric, LLC, a premier electrical services provider in the Mid-Atlantic, has partnered with The Moseley Group and co-founder Nick Lupi to found GOT Utilities, LLC. The Moseley Group, led by Bryan Moseley, is an organization focused on founding, funding, and scaling organizations in a variety of business sectors. Nick Lupi provides ten-plus years of project management experience as a medium and high-voltage electrical contractor primarily focused on overhead electrical distribution. Together with the support of GOT Electric’s twenty-plus years of servicing residential and commercial customers, GOT Utilities is destined for success.

GOT Utilities was created to fill the demand for quality and safe overhead electrical distribution construction. GOT plans to serve utility companies, cooperatives, and commercial entities by providing overhead electrical distribution services, emergency and storm repair, low and medium voltage wiring, solar field installations, and underground cable and splicing.

According to Grant Gotlinger, president of GOT Electric, “For quite some time, we have noticed a growing demand for reputable medium and high-voltage contractors in the Maryland, DC and Virginia areas – specifically overhead electrical distribution contractors. We felt by pulling together the expertise of this group, we will be able to fill the void and aid in providing a level of commitment and customer service to safely meet the needs of our industry and aid current customers in the completion of their projects.”

Nick Lupi adds, “I am excited about the team we are building here at GOT Utilities. We are bringing in a highly experienced team that will be ready to begin servicing clients by February 2023.”

GOT Utilities is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland and will be serving clients primarily in the Mid Atlantic region with storm and emergency support services provided nationwide.

Contact Information:

GOT Utilities, LLC

Bryan Moseley

757-377-9002

Contact via Email

gotutilitysolutions.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/874892

Press Release Distributed by PR.com