Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Yuga Labs, Inc. Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Yuga Labs, Inc. ("Yuga Labs" or the "Company") non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") or ApeCoin tokens ("ApeCoin") purchased between April 23, 2021 and the present (the "Relevant Period"). Such Investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/yuga.

The investigation concerns whether Yuga Labs and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 20, 2021, Yuga created the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. On March 17, 2022, Yuga issued the ApeCoin token in a public offering, retaining approximately 32% of the total supply for the founders, executives, and other insiders. On April 30, 2022, Yuga launched a sale of virtual land related to its metaverse project, offering 55,000 plots of virtual land and raising roughly $320 million in cryptocurrency. Then, on October 11 2022, Bloomberg published a report, "Bored-Ape Creator Yuga Labs Faces SEC Probe Over Unregistered Offerings," in which it stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into Yuga Labs' suite of digital assets and the sale of unregistered securities. Since the Company's inception, their price has dropped heavily, thereby damaging investors.

