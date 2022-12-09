Tips To Avoid Kidney Stones, Even On A High Protein Diet

Top kidney doctor and co-founder of Moonstone Stone Stopper™ shares why the keto diet may not be the right choice for people predisposed to kidney stones

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Did you know the keto diet could be a wrong turn for those looking to improve their kidney health? According to the experts at Moonstone, some of these trendy, high animal protein diets could be doing more to lower citrate levels in the urine, create more acid and actually promote the development of kidney stones. Moonstone is the urologist-founded company changing the industry for kidney stone prevention and relief with its pleasant-tasting, successful supplements: Stone Stopper.

"Eating more animal protein means more kidney stones. When you eat more animal protein, you eat more acid, which reduces the amount of citrate in the urine. Citrate helps prevent calcium stones. When eating more protein, you are also eating more purines, the precursors of uric acid, which might contribute to both calcium and uric acid stones," says co-founder Dr. David S. Goldfarb, a professor of medicine and physiology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, and researcher and doctor at NYU Langone Hospital, specializing in treating patients with calcium stones, uric acid stones, struvite stones, cystinuria and other genetic causes of kidney stones. "The word 'keto' refers to the development of ketoacidosis, and any situation that promotes acid production like ketosis will stimulate the kidney to reabsorb citrate and increase the risk for stones."

Tips to help stop kidney stones on a ketogenic diet (low-carb, high-fat and protein diet)

For people who eat high amounts of animal protein, fluid intake is the most important way to counter the diet's side effect of promoting stones.

Foods containing calcium (dairy, orange juice with calcium or a calcium supplement before, during or within an hour after eating) can also help by binding oxalate in the intestine and preventing its absorption into the blood, and then its appearance in the urine.

The best solution to ensure Keto doesn't create more kidney stones, is to add citrate back into the urine, which can be done with a potassium citrate prescription or by adding Moonstone Stone Stopper™ to your daily routine.

About Moonstone

With over a century of collective experience at leading universities and hospitals, a team of top urologists and nephrologists specializing in kidney health care came together to co-found Moonstone. Moonstone, with its simple solutions for kidney stone prevention, was created to champion a revolution in kidney health. Moonstone draws on its founders' extensive expertise in researching and working directly with patients who suffer from kidney stones and a wide range of kidney health issues. Moonstone offers enjoyable, over-the-counter supplements like gummies, capsules and ready-to-mix powders to drink as flavored water. Aptly called Stone Stopper, the products rely on a patented alkali citrate formula, clinically proven to prevent kidney stones.

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ powder beverages are free of sugar, low sodium and use allulose, which has a glycemic index of zero, yet never sacrifices flavor. The beverages come in Lemonade, Wild Berry, Cranberry Raspberry and Tropical flavors.

Moonstone Stone Stopper™ supplements are available on MoostoneNutrition.com, Amazon and select CVS stores. To learn more about Stone Stopper™, visit Moonstone online.

