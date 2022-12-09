Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Medicaid Fraud Pleading

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Terry Lee Sayre has pleaded guilty to the felony of obtaining property by false pretenses in Brunswick County Superior Court. Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Sayre to 60 months of supervised probation. Sayre also was ordered to pay $ 31,882.50 in restitution to the North Carolina Medicaid Program.

“When people cheat the Medicaid program, they’re cheating North Carolina’s taxpayers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will not allow it. I commend District Attorney Jon David and my team for their hard work and partnership on this case.”

Medicaid pays for transportation to medical appointments for eligible recipients who need assistance with transportation. Sayre and his co-defendant, Julie Ridgdill, submitted fraudulent transportation invoices and forms to the Brunswick County Department of Social Services (Brunswick DSS). As a result, Brunswick County paid the defendants $31,882.50 of Medicaid funds for transportation services that were not provided. Ridgdill previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6-17 months in jail, which was suspended, and she was placed on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered to pay restitution.

This case originated from a referral from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. This conviction was obtained in collaboration with District Attorney Jon David.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $1 Billion in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,106,236 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,035,412 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320.

