Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,184 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Medicaid Fraud Pleading

For Immediate Release:
Friday, December 9, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Terry Lee Sayre has pleaded guilty to the felony of obtaining property by false pretenses in Brunswick County Superior Court. Judge Jason C. Disbrow sentenced Sayre to 60 months of supervised probation. Sayre also was ordered to pay $ 31,882.50 in restitution to the North Carolina Medicaid Program.

“When people cheat the Medicaid program, they’re cheating North Carolina’s taxpayers,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “My office will not allow it. I commend District Attorney Jon David and my team for their hard work and partnership on this case.”

Medicaid pays for transportation to medical appointments for eligible recipients who need assistance with transportation. Sayre and his co-defendant, Julie Ridgdill, submitted fraudulent transportation invoices and forms to the Brunswick County Department of Social Services (Brunswick DSS). As a result, Brunswick County paid the defendants $31,882.50 of Medicaid funds for transportation services that were not provided. Ridgdill previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 6-17 months in jail, which was suspended, and she was placed on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered to pay restitution.

This case originated from a referral from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. This conviction was obtained in collaboration with District Attorney Jon David.

About the Medicaid Investigations Division (MID)

The Attorney General’s MID investigates fraud and abuse by health care companies and providers, as well as patient abuse and neglect in facilities that are funded by Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that helps provide medical care for people with limited income. To date, the MID has recovered more than $1 Billion in restitution and penalties for North Carolina.

MID receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $6,106,236 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,035,412 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320. 

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Medicaid Fraud Pleading

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.