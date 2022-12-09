Governor Dunleavy Announces Annual Holiday Open House

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy invite Alaskans to the Governor’s Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence, to be held Tuesday, December 13th, from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Alaska’s newly elected Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom and Mr. Kit Dahlstrom will also be at the residence, greeting guests as they enter.

“Rose and I are happy to announce we are hosting the Annual Holiday Open House next week,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Alaska’s Lt. Governor Nancy Dahlstrom and I look forward to meeting everyone as we enter a new term. We are grateful to open the Residence to all Alaskans on this day — so stop by for cookies and hot cider and enjoy the performances we have lined up.”

Territorial Governor Walter Eli Clark and his family held the first open house on New Year’s Day, 1913. The tradition has been held yearly, apart from two years during World War II and 2020, due to COVID-19.

The Residence will feature performances by Faith Community school, Catherine Pashigan, the Floyd Dryden Choir, JAMM, the JDHS Band and Choral, THMS Jazz, Vox Borealis, and Sherry Patterson. This year’s cookies include Chocolate Chip, Peppermint Macaron, Apple Caramel Oatmeal, and Chocolate espresso.

Individuals with special accessibility needs are invited to contact Maxine Lucero at (907) 465-3500 to arrange entry from 2:50–3:00 pm.