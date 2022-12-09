New opinions: Dec. 8

Disciplinary Board v. Baird 2022 ND 227

Docket No.: 20220300

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Lawyer disbarred.

Buchholz v. Mayo 2022 ND 226

Docket No.: 20220178

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Disorderly conduct restraining order summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).

Highlight: A city has constitutional authority to franchise a public utility or similar service within the city. The Public Service Commission’s authority is limited to that authority provided to it by the legislature. A party may raise the issue of subject matter jurisdiction at any time.

Matter of Emelia Hirsch Trust 2022 ND 224

Docket No.: 20220194

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court pre-filing vexatious litigant order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

Schmidt v. Hageness, et al. 2022 ND 223

Docket No.: 20220219

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: REAL PROPERTY

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Dismissal of complaint alleging quiet title to land is summarily affirmed under N.D.C.C. § 32-17-01 because warranty deed failed to meet the requirements under N.D.C.C. § 47-10-05.

Bell v. State 2022 ND 222

Docket No.: 20220161

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: The statutory meaning of “physical disability” within N.D.C.C. § 29-32.1-01(3)(a)(2) does not include an inability to access state case law while serving a sentence in a federal prison.

Highlight: When a district court has made sufficient findings that demonstrate intent, mutual assent, and sufficient consideration among the parties to substitute a new obligation for an existing one, a finding of novation by the court is not clearly erroneous. The terms of a contract, the character of the transaction, and the facts and circumstances surrounding the transaction can establish novation. Parties entering into a novation need not agree about the meaning or terms within the original obligation.

Wheeler v. Sayler, et al. 2022 ND 220

Docket No.: 20220227

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: OTHER (Civil)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: An order dismissing a complaint without prejudice is generally not appealable. The district court is required to make a pre-filing determination prior to ruling on a motion filed by a vexatious litigant. A vexatious litigant’s request for reconsideration did not satisfy the pre-filing order requirement that new documents filed with the court have merit and have not been filed for the purpose of harassment or delay. A denial of leave to file is not appealable.

State v. Davis 2022 ND 219

Docket No.: 20220220

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: HOMICIDE

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: The district court’s findings on restitution were not clearly erroneous.

State v. Tully 2022 ND 218

Docket No.: 20220214

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY)

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A criminal judgment of terrorizing subsequent to a plea of guilty is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3) & (7).

Kubik v. Hauck 2022 ND 217

Docket No.: 20220091

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: REAL PROPERTY

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: To establish a new boundary line by the doctrine of acquiescence, it must be shown by clear and convincing evidence that both parties recognized the line as a boundary, and not a mere barrier, for at least 20 years prior to the litigation. Whether there has been mutual recognition of a boundary is a question of fact, reviewed under the clearly erroneous standard.

Trosen, et al. v. Trosen, et al. 2022 ND 216

Docket No.: 20220048

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: PROBATE - WILLS - TRUSTS

Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: The nonperformance of a contractual duty when it is due is a breach of the contract. Under the common law doctrine of apportionment of rent, rent is not apportionable as to time; rather the person who has ownership of the property at the time that rent is due has the right to receive it. Generally, a material breach by one party gives the non-breaching party the right to terminate the contract.

Watson v. State 2022 ND 215

Docket No.: 20220103

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: In an ineffective assistance of counsel claim, a criminal defendant must demonstrate (1) counsel’s representation fell below an objective standard of reasonableness and (2) there is a reasonable probability that, but for counsel’s unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different.

Fercho v. Fercho, et al. 2022 ND 214

Docket No.: 20220076

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A party to a divorce action who accepts benefits pursuant to a divorce judgment does not waive the right to appeal from the judgment, overruling prior case law applying the general rule that acceptance of substantial benefits under the divorce judgment waived the right to appeal. The court must limit discovery if it determines the discovery sought is unreasonably cumulative or duplicative, or it can be obtained from some other source that is more convenient, less burdensome, or less expensive; or the burden or expense of the proposed discovery outweighs its likely benefit. Under the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act, parties may contract to the disposition of property upon divorce and to the modification or elimination of spousal support. Procedural unconscionability focuses upon formation of the contract and fairness of the bargaining process, including factors such as inequality of bargaining power, oppression, and unfair surprise. Adequate legal representation will often be the best evidence that a spouse signed a premarital agreement knowledgeably and voluntarily. Substantive unconscionability focuses on the harshness or one-sidedness of the agreement’s provisions. A district court’s valuation and distribution of marital property are findings of fact. A finding of fact is clearly erroneous if it is induced by an erroneous view of the law, if there is no evidence to support it, or if, after reviewing the entirety of the evidence, this Court is left with a definite and firm conviction a mistake has been made. A spousal support award must be based on both the supporting spouse’s needs and ability to pay and the receiving spouse’s income and needs. Similarly, the primary standard to award attorney’s fees under N.D.C.C. § 14-05-23 is consideration of one spouse’s needs and the other spouse’s ability to pay. Reasonable attorney’s fees may be awarded on appeal if any party has been dilatory in prosecuting the appeal.

Provins v. WSI, et al. 2022 ND 213

Docket No.: 20220060

Filing Date: 12/8/2022

Case Type: ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: For purposes of WSI benefits, a compensable injury includes a mental or psychological condition caused by a physical injury, but only when the physical injury is determined with reasonable medical certainty to be at least fifty percent of the cause of the condition as compared with all other contributing causes combined, and only when the condition did not preexist the work injury. Under WSI administrative rule, a mental or psychological condition must be directly caused by a physical injury. To be directly caused it must be shown with objective medical evidence that the mental or psychological condition is the physiological product of the physical injury.