Baker-Polito Administration Announces $5M in Grant Awards for Fire Departments 

STOW — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced $5 million in grant awards to 308 fire departments from the FY23 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program. The program provides local fire departments with a variety of equipment that makes the dangerous job of firefighting safer. This is the third year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill filed by the Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.

“We ask so much of our firefighters, and no matter how dangerous or difficult the situation, they always do whatever it takes to help,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This program is an opportunity to make sure they are properly protected every time they answer a call for help.”

“The decision to become a firefighter is one of the bravest, most selfless choices a person can make,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “I am so thankful to the men and women who have dedicated themselves to this calling. In every city and town, these heroes drop what they’re doing and rush to help – even when it puts them in harm’s way.”

Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 121 different types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, thermal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment, and more. In many cases, the purchase of this equipment will help departments attain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.

“In today’s fire service, firefighters respond to increasingly dangerous calls. Access to the proper protective gear is critical to ensure their safety and ability to meet the modern challenges of emergency response,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy. “Firefighters have a vital role in keeping our communities safe. We are pleased to show our appreciation for their courage and service by providing funding to equip them with the appropriate level of protection.”

“We now know that the occupational cancer risk caused by cumulative exposure to toxins encountered while firefighting is as great of a danger to firefighters as fire and smoke itself,” said Undersecretary of Homeland Security Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe. “This program is an outstanding mechanism to combat that risk by ensuring that firefighters are wearing modern and properly cleaned gear every time they answer a call. The long-term benefits of this program to firefighters and their families will be truly immense.”

“Every time a firefighter goes to work, they could be asked to rescue a child from a burning building, clean up a spill of hazardous materials, treat a patient with a contagious medical condition, or rush into a hostile event to rescue and treat victims,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “This program is absolutely vital to helping fire departments prepare for the vast array of hazards they face today and making sure that firefighters go home safe after every call.”

“Three years into this program now, we’re really seeing the impact that it is making out in the field,” said Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona, President of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts. “Firefighters are responding to calls with the proper protective gear and tools, which makes their jobs much safer. The firefighters of Massachusetts and their families are grateful for this investment in their health and safety.”

Most Frequently Funded Items

Scroll left Scroll right Item Quantity Ballistic Vest 629 Ballistic Helmet 475 Boots 435 Coats 542 Cold Water Immersion Suits 55 Combustible/Hazardous Gas Detectors 81 Extrication Tools 60 Gear Dryers 20 Gloves 948 Hand Tools 84 Helmets 489 Hoods 1,304 Hoses, Nozzles, Fittings, and Adapters 884 Pants 516 Portable (handheld) Radios 173 Rescue Litters 210 Rescue Saw 93 SCBA Bottles 161 SCBA Facepieces 149 Thermal Imaging Cameras 134 Vehicle Stabilization Struts 13 Ventilation Fans 40

Award Amounts by Department

Scroll left Scroll right Department Award Amount Town of Acton $19,000.00 Town of Acushnet $19,000.00 Adams Fire District $15,500.00 Town of Agawam $18,999.60 City of Amesbury $18,953.00 Town of Amherst $24,952.76 Town of Andover $24,999.30 Town of Arlington $13,792.50 Town of Ashburnham $15,388.00 Town of Ashby $12,500.00 Town of Ashfield $10,455.00 Town of Ashland $18,956.04 Town of Athol $17,292.00 Town of Auburn $12,382.30 Town of Ayer $13,009.95 Barnstable Fire District $7,993.04 Town of Barre $14,898.00 Town of Bedford $18,666.35 Town of Belchertown $16,076.29 Town of Belmont $18,979.00 Town of Berkley $13,201.35 Town of Berlin $7,169.28 Town of Bernardston $10,500.00 City of Beverly $24,995.00 Town of Billerica $24,865.43 Town of Blackstone $15,500.00 Town of Blandford $9,630.00 Town of Bolton $15,500.00 City of Boston $49,173.60 Town of Bourne $19,000.00 Town of Boxborough $15,490.00 Town of Boxford $8,711.35 Town of Boylston $12,498.00 Town of Brewster $12,943.54 Town of Brimfield $9,408.75 City of Brockton $41,500.84 Town of Brookfield $7,697.25 Buckland Fire District $10,500.00 Town of Burlington $14,923.10 City of Cambridge $49,970.00 Town of Canton $18,459.00 Town of Carlisle $15,500.00 Town of Carver $19,000.00 COMM Fire District $18,910.00 Town of Charlemont $10,354.64 Town of Charlton $18,995.40 Town of Chatham $13,367.45 Town of Chelmsford $18,428.64 Town of Chelsea $18,552.50 City of Chicopee $19,308.95 Town of Chilmark $8,942.85 Town of Clinton $13,992.79 Town of Cohasset $14,000.00 Town of Colrain $7,892.85 Town of Concord $18,390.00 Cotuit Fire District $12,500.00 Town of Cummington $10,500.00 Dalton Fire District $15,500.00 Town of Danvers $13,858.30 Dartmouth Fire District 1 $13,852.30 Dartmouth Fire District 2 $15,499.93 Dartmouth Fire District 3 $19,000.00 Town of Dedham $18,962.00 Deerfield Area Fire Protection Dist. $12,500.00 Town of Dennis $14,263.30 Devens Fire Department $10,459.98 Town of Dighton $15,500.00 Town of Douglas $15,462.00 Town of Dover $11,204.09 Town of Dracut $25,000.00 Town of Dudley $13,207.00 Town of Dunstable $9,496.25 Town of Duxbury $10,361.48 Town of East Bridgewater $16,182.30 Town of East Longmeadow $19,000.00 Town of Eastham $15,488.00 City of Easthampton $15,470.70 Town of Easton $19,000.00 Town of Edgartown $9,796.31 Town of Erving $10,500.00 Town of Essex $12,492.00 City of Everett $17,608.50 Town of Fairhaven $18,172.00 City of Fall River $29,276.73 Town of Falmouth $16,292.50 City of Fitchburg $24,999.00 Town of Foxborough $16,182.30 City of Framingham $25,396.03 Town of Franklin $24,998.44 Town of Freetown $15,300.00 City of Gardner $19,000.00 Town of Georgetown $13,198.56 Town of Gill $10,485.00 City of Gloucester $18,550.00 Town of Goshen $8,909.06 Town of Grafton $16,182.30 Town of Granby $12,371.35 Town of Granville $10,051.86 Town of Great Barrington $15,271.00 City of Greenfield $14,482.30 Town of Groton $13,989.19 Town of Groveland $15,072.00 Town of Hadley $11,820.15 Town of Halifax $15,495.00 Town of Hamilton $15,500.00 Town of Hampden $12,490.00 Town of Hanover $10,451.60 Town of Hanson $18,621.36 Town of Harvard $10,922.44 Town of Harwich $15,809.52 Town of Hatfield $8,900.18 City of Haverhill $35,000.00 Town of Hawley $10,500.00 Town of Heath $8,980.09 Town of Hingham $17,408.06 Town of Holbrook $18,975.15 Town of Holden $19,000.00 Town of Holliston $19,000.00 City of Holyoke $24,978.00 Town of Hopkinton $15,268.32 Town of Hubbardston $12,500.00 Town of Hudson $15,147.07 Town of Hull $17,722.70 Town of Huntington $8,745.00 Hyannis Fire District $13,905.40 Town of Ipswich $19,000.00 Town of Kingston $19,000.00 Town of Lakeville $13,467.99 Town of Lancaster $10,394.38 Town of Lanesborough $6,736.21 City of Lawrence $28,997.01 Town of Lee $15,500.00 Town of Lenox $15,500.00 City of Leominster $17,072.50 Town of Leverett $10,500.00 Town of Lexington $25,000.00 Town of Lincoln $10,897.34 Town of Longmeadow $16,248.05 City of Lowell $14,500.00 Town of Ludlow $19,000.00 Town of Lunenburg $14,869.10 Town of Lynnfield $19,000.00 City of Malden $22,809.51 Town of Manchester $12,023.35 Town of Mansfield $18,968.00 Town of Marblehead $18,261.94 Town of Marion $14,919.92 City of Marlborough $24,900.78 Town of Marshfield $15,598.22 Town of Mashpee $12,976.88 Town of Mattapoisett $15,500.00 Town of Maynard $19,000.00 Town of Medfield $18,679.10 Town of Medway $18,968.00 City of Melrose $19,000.00 Town of Mendon $15,500.00 Town of Merrimac $15,500.00 Town of Middleborough $19,000.00 Town of Middlefield $7,500.00 Town of Middleton $11,749.95 Town of Milford $25,000.00 Town of Millbury $19,000.00 Town of Millis $15,402.00 Town of Millville $9,528.27 Town of Monson $15,412.00 Town of Montgomery $10,402.00 Town of Nahant $11,442.00 Town of Natick $25,000.00 Town of New Ashford $10,500.00 City of New Bedford $49,103.70 Town of New Braintree $8,922.39 Town of New Marlborough $6,765.00 Town of New Salem $10,235.00 Town of Newbury $15,498.00 City of Newburyport $12,019.79 City of Newton $35,000.00 Town of Norfolk $19,000.00 City of North Adams $19,000.00 Town of North Andover $24,584.00 Town of North Attleborough $15,524.11 Town of North Brookfield $10,542.53 Town of North Reading $18,636.00 City of Northampton $19,000.00 Town of Northborough $19,000.00 Town of Northbridge $15,418.73 Town of Norton $18,595.00 Town of Norwell $12,563.30 Town of Norwood $18,219.88 Town of Oak Bluffs $15,500.00 Town of Oakham $10,278.50 Onset Fire District $18,386.00 Town of Orange $15,500.00 Town of Orleans $12,372.80 Town of Oxford $19,000.00 Palmer Fire District No. 1 $11,311.55 Town of Paxton $15,500.00 City of Peabody $29,720.25 Town of Pelham $10,464.00 Town of Pembroke $18,994.00 Town of Pepperell $19,000.00 Town of Peru $10,500.00 Town of Phillipston $9,764.00 City of Pittsfield $25,000.00 Town of Plainfield $7,554.65 Town of Plainville $12,495.35 Town of Plymouth $27,165.06 Town of Plympton $7,107.46 Town of Provincetown $12,413.12 City of Quincy $42,364.42 Town of Randolph $17,270.10 Town of Raynham $16,625.00 Town of Reading $19,000.00 Town of Rehoboth $13,853.71 City of Revere $35,000.00 Town of Richmond* $19,598.14 Town of Rochester $15,470.00 Town of Rockland $11,029.53 Town of Rockport $11,601.35 Town of Rowe $10,231.25 Town of Rowley $15,261.77 Town of Royalston $10,259.80 Town of Russell $8,942.85 Town of Rutland $15,500.00 City of Salem $25,000.00 Town of Salisbury $15,500.00 Town of Sandwich $18,790.00 Town of Scituate $18,995.42 Town of Seekonk $10,598.00 Town of Sharon $19,000.00 Town of Sheffield $12,500.00 Shelburne Falls Fire District $10,500.00 Shelburne Fire District $10,500.00 Town of Sherborn $11,381.56 Town of Shirley $8,991.13 Town of Shrewsbury $25,000.00 Town of Somerset $12,492.39 City of Somerville $17,821.96 South Deerfield Fire District $8,876.25 South Hadley Fire District 2 $15,470.50 Town of Southampton $15,500.00 Town of Southborough $9,802.85 Town of Southbridge $14,295.85 Town of Southwick $14,460.00 Town of Spencer $11,114.92 City of Springfield $41,375.00 Town of Sterling $15,500.00 Town of Stockbridge $10,500.00 Town of Stoneham $15,432.69 Town of Stoughton $19,000.00 Town of Stow $13,256.35 Town of Sturbridge $10,070.07 Town of Sudbury $12,382.30 Town of Sunderland $12,430.00 Town of Sutton $15,439.36 Town of Swansea $19,000.00 City of Taunton $35,000.00 Town of Templeton $13,356.35 Town of Tewksbury $18,334.54 Town of Tisbury $12,500.00 Town of Topsfield $12,897.35 Town of Townsend $13,201.35 Turners Falls Fire District $10,101.35 Town of Tyngsborough $19,000.00 Town of Upton $15,288.11 Town of Uxbridge $19,000.00 Town of Wakefield $11,382.30 Town of Wales $10,000.14 Town of Walpole $18,441.00 City of Waltham $35,000.00 Town of Ware $15,688.32 Wareham Fire District $14,042.62 Town of Warren $6,896.25 Town of Warwick $10,080.00 Town of Watertown $4,498.93 Town of Wayland $19,000.00 Town of Webster $18,524.00 Town of Wellesley $19,000.00 Town of Wellfleet $12,274.00 Town of Wendell $10,235.00 Town of Wenham $10,646.25 West Barnstable Fire District $12,472.00 Town of West Bridgewater $14,614.00 Town of West Brookfield $12,396.75 Town of West Newbury $12,500.00 Town of West Springfield $19,000.00 Town of Westborough $18,642.00 City of Westfield $24,920.00 Town of Westford $9,400.97 Town of Westhampton $6,944.32 Town of Westminster $11,230.17 Town of Weston $14,574.01 Town of Westport $19,000.00 Town of Westwood $15,258.99 Town of Weymouth $30,861.48 Town of Whately $10,400.00 Town of Whitman $16,072.06 Town of Wilbraham $18,892.00 Town of Williamsburg $12,500.00 Williamstown Fire District $11,651.35 Town of Wilmington $18,892.00 Town of Winchendon $18,982.00 Town of Winchester $11,352.30 Town of Windsor $10,500.00 Town of Winthrop $12,840.79 City of Woburn $15,490.80 City of Worcester $47,905.00 Town of Wrentham $19,000.00 Town of Yarmouth $15,406.01

*Regional application with the Town of West Stockbridge.

