BCS Concrete Structures create multiple training courses to prevent field accidents
BCS revealed multiple training classes for their crew membersAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Central Texas area concrete contractors BCS Concrete Structures announced that they held multiple training courses, including Scissor Lift Safety and Skid Steer training classes, for BCS operators and crew workers. The courses are created to ensure job site safety and avoid common workplace accidents.
On Aug 3rd, BCS operators participated in the required Scissor Lift Safety training course. The class is held to ensure that all operators are using the Lift safely, following the manufacturer's guidelines to avoid accidents with them or others in the area.
BCS also launched the Skid Steer Training video course for all crew operators in early August. BCS hired Adrift Media to help create an in-depth training video for the Skid Steer. This would be their second project as the company partnered with BCS to help develop their BCS Safety Orientation video for new employees.
With these various training courses, BCS looks to continue its reputation of keeping its job site crews safe by giving them the tools and resources they need to work professionally and carefully.
About BCS Concrete Structures: BCS is a turnkey concrete subcontractor operating primarily in Central Texas. BCS plans, schedules, and creates reliable concrete structures for our clients. Their mission is to build lasting relationships with their customers that lead to building projects that also last. Visit https://bcsaustin.com.
