dominKnow Noted as Leading eLearning Authoring Tool with Two Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards
dominKnow, a leader in eLearning authoring tools, won Brandon Hall Group Gold for Excellence in Content Authoring Technology and Content Management Technology
We’re honored to have won for two prestigious categories. We thank our clients, for their efforts regarding the entries, and to help us showcase the amazing work they’re producing in dominKnow | ONE.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dominKnow Recognized as an Industry Leading eLearning Authoring Tool with two Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards
— dominKnow CEO, Luke Hickey
dominKnow, a leader in innovative eLearning authoring tools, won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for Excellence in the “Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology" and "Best Advance in Content Management Technology" category.
dominKnows’s win was announced on December 8, 2022. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/
Both entries, “Best Advance in Content Management Technology” and “Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology”, outline specific proprietary technology behind dominKnow | ONE unique to the learning and development industry. The entries went into detail regarding the success clients have using dominKnow | ONE and the important proprietary features the eLearning authoring tool provides towards developing reusable and sharable content for national and international companies.
“From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pacesetters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.
“We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria:
Product: What as the product’s breakthrough innovation?
Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?
Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?
Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?
Winners of the Excellence in Technology Awards are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. © 2022 Brandon Hall Group, Inc.
About dominKnow
For more than a decade, dominKnow has been creating eLearning authoring tools and software for teams and enterprise organizations.
dominKnow is a cloud-based authoring and publishing Learning Content Management System that helps teams collaborate in real time, share, and reuse content, and engage subject matter experts in the review process.
Our award-winning platform outputs single-source, multi-purpose HTML5, responsive, and WCAG AA compliant content and easily publishes to SCORM, AICC, xAPI, and PENS standards. Content is ready for delivery from virtually any location. (https://www.dominknow.com/)
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (http://www.brandonhall.com/)
