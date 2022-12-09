Governor and First Lady Wolf Invite Public to Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence this Sunday

Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf invite the public to join them this Sunday, December 11th for a Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence, located at 2035 North Front Street. The open house, which will run from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, will be held in conjunction with the Historic Harrisburg Association’s Annual Candlelight House Tour.

“The holiday season is such a wonderful time of year to visit the Governor’s Residence,” said First Lady Frances Wolf. “Tom and I are thrilled to welcome everyone for an afternoon of breathtaking decorations, cheerful entertainment, and delicious holiday treats.”

Following is a schedule of entertainment provided by volunteers during the Holiday Open House:

State Dining Room:

1:30 PM – Camp Hill United Methodist Bell Choir, Cumberland County

2:30 PM – Pianist Karl Hausman, Berks County

3:30 PM – Susquehanna Flute Quartet, York County

4:30 PM – Allegro Trio

Grand Hall Steps/Reception Room:

1:30 PM – Mechanicsburg Area Wildcat Singers, Cumberland County

2:30 PM – Pittsburgh Youth Orchestra, Allegheny County

3:30 PM – State College Area High School Treble Makers and Chamber Singers, Centre County

4:30 PM – Pianist Karl Hausman, Berks County

In addition, volunteer contributors to this year’s holiday decorations at the Residence include:

Students from Tri Valley School in Schuylkill County, who made ornaments for the Children’s Tree;

Denise Treaster and Julie Shade from Harristown Enterprises, Inc. (Dauphin County), who designed and decorated the Laurel Room;

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania (Strasburg, PA), who designed and installed the railroad display under the Children’s Tree in the State Dining Room;

Stephany Dugan and Alison Dugan from ReCovered (Clearfield County), who designed and decorated the Grand Hall Entrance;

Mark Vickrey from Blooms by Vickrey (Cumberland County), who designed and decorated the Family Dining Room;

Shawn Durborow-Bowersox from Paper Moon Flowers and Events (Dauphin County), who designed and decorated the Erie Room;

The Wolf Family, who decorated the State Entrance;

Staff from Constituent Services in the Governor’s Office, who decorated the Governor’s Library; and

Staff from the Governor’s Residence, who decorated the First Lady’s Office.

The American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program will also be present with holiday cards for visitors to fill out for local veterans.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to view a collection of non-representational, abstract quilt and fiber works by York-based Polly Stetler, the current art exhibition on display at the Governor’s Residence.

A sampling of photographs from One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views is also on display. One Lens is a statewide collaborative visual and storytelling project organized by Pennsylvania’s First Lady Wolf, in partnership with the PA Council on the Arts, PA Historical and Museum Commission, the PA Tourism Office, and the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians to document Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic experience.

For those unable to attend the open house this Sunday, the Governor’s Residence will be open from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on December 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd for holiday tours. Both the Holiday Open House and tours are free, and reservations are not required. No large bags, purses, or totes are permitted, and security measures will be in place.

For more information, visit www.residence.pa.gov.