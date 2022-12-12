Paymerang Partners with The HESS Consortium as an AP Automation Provider for Private, Non-profit Higher Ed Institutions

Partnership exemplifies Paymerang's commitment to drive efficiency and lower costs of administrative software services for higher education institutions

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang announces a partnership with The Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium or "The HESS Consortium,” as an endorsed Accounts Payable (AP) Automation provider for private, non-profit higher education institutions. This new relationship is made possible through a new strategic partnership between HESS and The Coalition for College Cost Savings (Coalition), a long-time Paymerang partner. All Coalition member schools can join the HESS Consortium at no cost for the 2022-2023 year.

The HESS Consortium is a fully incorporated 501c3 non-profit, membership-run organization comprised of chief financial officers, chief information officers, and technology and finance directors working to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative software services and related information technology. The organization also works to meet the needs of diverse users while minimizing the resources used.

“Private, non-profit institutions are facing more challenges than ever before,” said Keith Fowlkes, Executive Director and co-founder of the HESS Consortium. “Our goal is to help our HESS member institutions optimize their technology operations, collaborate with other institutions and find savings in cooperative contracts, enabling them to offset the rising costs of enterprise administrative systems and provide a top-education experience for students.”

Over the past five years, Paymerang has become a prominent AP Automation provider for the higher education industry and has rapidly increased its market share in public, private, and community colleges and universities across the U.S. Notably, since 2017, Paymerang has processed billions of dollars in supplier payments to institution vendors, enabling business offices to better focus on strategic initiatives, like improving campus diversity, equality, and inclusion, and fostering a sense of belonging on campus.

“Paymerang’s Invoice and Payment Automation technology solutions enable business offices to be more efficient, secure, and profitable,” said Brian Cook, VP of Higher Education at Paymerang. “With automation in place, staff can focus more on strategic initiatives and mission-supporting projects that improve education for students."

Paymerang’s valued partnership with the HESS Consortium demonstrates Paymerang’s commitment to delivering secure, easy-to-use finance automation solutions that are trusted and endorsed by chief technology officers and Information Technology (IT) departments. The internal security teams employed by Paymerang prevent hundreds of fraud attacks against their clients, saving millions of dollars each year. Moreover, Paymerang technology has built-in compliance-enhancing functions, like centralized record-keeping for audit purposes, critical to demonstrating OFAC compliance.

As a premier finance automation provider, Paymerang understands that AP departments face a growing challenge of doing more with less, creating an immediate need for automation. Implementing Paymerang is straightforward, taking 10 hours or less from start to finish. Paymerang seamlessly integrates with various ERPs, including Banner, Colleague, Anthology, Jenzabar, and Great Plains.

In 2021, the HESS Consortium Collective announced Oracle Cloud as its common cloud-native ERP/SIS platform provider. The Oracle program was based on the ability to partner with the HESS Collective community in its vision to create an affordable support and resource network for participating HESS Consortium member institutions.

Internally, Paymerang is committed to achieving the same excellence it delivers to customers. The company’s achievements include Top Workplaces in Richmond (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), Best and Brightest Companies to Work for (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), Inc. 5000 (#2899 in 2020, #2373 in 2021, #2918 in 2022), Great Place to Work Certification (2022), Corporate Vision, Corporate Excellence awards (2021 Leading Supplier Payment Automation Specialist), The Tech Tribune (1st Place in 2019 and 2020 as Best Tech Startups in Richmond, VA) an active RVA certification from Sports Backers, and winners of the Paybefore Awards in 2013 and 2014.

As Paymerang continues its rapid growth, it looks forward to the opportunity to work together with more CTOs and IT departments to secure school business offices nationwide. To learn more, visit paymerang.com.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang’s platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at paymerang.com.

About the Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium or “The HESS Consortium”

The Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium or "The HESS Consortium" is a fully incorporated 501c3 non-profit, membership-run organization. The HESS Consortium is primarily a community of practice among CIOs and CFOs in private, non-profit higher education. One of our major focuses is on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration between specifically private colleges and universities in the area of administrative systems and services. Learn more at hessconsortium.org.

