Attorney General Moody Launches Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program

Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards that are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed. The kits are an important tool to assist law enforcement in finding missing children.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Child ID kits are a great, low-tech tool that helps parents record and safely store important identification information about their children. Parents keep total control of the kits and, should an emergency arise, they can quickly present it to law enforcement. As a mother, I truly hope no parent ever needs to utilize the kit—but should a child go missing, it could prove vital in helping law enforcement and the public in their search.”

National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire said, “I am humbled by the leadership of Attorney General Moody and her dedication to the largest safety initiative in the state of Florida. She is taking major steps to ensure safety in her state and leading the charge to protect Florida’s children. I am honored to join with her on this partnership on the launch of the Florida Child ID Program.”

FSA President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, “There is no such thing as being overprepared when it comes to the safety and wellbeing of our children. With a child going missing every 40 seconds in America, we must all be ready for worst-case scenarios. God willing, law enforcement will never need to see your Child ID Kit, but the National Child Identification Program allows families to be proactive with their at-home kit in case of an emergency.”

According to the