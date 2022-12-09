Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,277 in the last 365 days.

Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Releases ESG Report

Lincoln- The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the practice of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and the concerns it creates under state and federal law. Today we are issuing an ESG Report that details our findings and conclusions. The goal for the report is to provide a better understanding about ESG, its broad-reaching impact, and its legal concerns. We specifically want to inform public policymakers and those who enforce the law in Nebraska about ESG to ensure that they understand the legal threats that it poses. But the report might also serve as a tool to provide awareness to the general public, much of which will be directly impacted by ESG practices. Through the ESG enterprise, a small self-appointed group of global financial organizations like the World Economic Forum and the United Nations are creating and imposing standards on businesses and punishing them if they do not comply. This movement is a threat to our democratic form of government, so it is critical to understand its endgame. Our report explains that.

You just read:

Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Releases ESG Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.