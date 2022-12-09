Nebraska Attorney General’s Office Releases ESG Report

Lincoln- The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the practice of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and the concerns it creates under state and federal law. Today we are issuing an ESG Report that details our findings and conclusions. The goal for the report is to provide a better understanding about ESG, its broad-reaching impact, and its legal concerns. We specifically want to inform public policymakers and those who enforce the law in Nebraska about ESG to ensure that they understand the legal threats that it poses. But the report might also serve as a tool to provide awareness to the general public, much of which will be directly impacted by ESG practices. Through the ESG enterprise, a small self-appointed group of global financial organizations like the World Economic Forum and the United Nations are creating and imposing standards on businesses and punishing them if they do not comply. This movement is a threat to our democratic form of government, so it is critical to understand its endgame. Our report explains that.