DHS, OCI Urge Wisconsinites to Sign up for Health Care Coverage by December 15

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) today remind Wisconsinites they have one week left to enroll in a health plan available on the federal marketplace to receive coverage that begins the first of the year (January 1, 2023). Those who already have insurance through the federal marketplace can also renew, update, or upgrade their health plans during this open enrollment period.

“I encourage Wisconsinites to take time today to find health care coverage that works for them and for their budget,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Having health insurance ensures you and your loved ones have access to essential services, can help you stay healthy by getting preventive care, and provides peace of mind in case of a more serious health crisis.”

In 2020, Governor Tony Evers’ OCI DHS Health Care Coverage Partnership launched WisCovered.com as a resource for consumers to better understand Wisconsin’s health care coverage options. By visiting WisCovered.com or calling 211, Wisconsinites can get connected with experts licensed and trained to navigate the marketplace. The free service, available in English, Spanish, and Hmong, also helps people determine if they qualify for subsidized health insurance premiums through the marketplace or low-cost coverage through BadgerCare Plus.

Wisconsinites in 70 counties can choose from at least three different health insurance carriers on HealthCare.gov. Four insurance companies are expanding their service areas, giving Wisconsinites more options in more counties. Wisconsinites can see those options on an interactive map of health insurers available by county.

“Our state’s individual health insurance market has the second highest number of insurers in the nation,” said Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “We encourage everyone to check out their health insurance options and new cost-savings available on the individual market. If you’ve looked before, look again, and talk to a free, local expert who can help you understand your options.”

While December 15 is the deadline for consumers to sign up for coverage with a January 1 start date, the Healthcare.gov open enrollment period runs until January 15. Get more information about how to find affordable health insurance during open enrollment on the DHS website.