Callback feature added to improve Tax Commission customer experience

BOISE, Idaho — Dec. 6, 2022 — The Idaho State Tax Commission has added a courtesy callback feature to its call center. The feature allows customers to keep their place in line when they call for tax help without having to wait on hold.

The change comes at a time when a large number of Idahoans are trying to file tax returns by December 31 to be eligible for the 2022 Special Session rebate. This includes large numbers of requests for address and financial information changes. Processing these changes is backlogged 45 to 60 days. In addition, call volumes are up 56% over the last three years.

“We added the callback feature to our phone system to give customers an option of waiting on hold or getting a callback,” said Gordon Myers, Tax Commission Call Center Supervisor. “Wait times have continued to increase as more and more individuals and businesses are moving here and calling Idaho their home.”

Customers who choose the callback feature will need to be prepared to take the call because the system can’t call back multiple times. If customers don’t answer the callback, they must call again to get back in line.

The call center numbers for the Tax Commission are (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

Posted 12-06-2022

