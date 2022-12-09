Mighty Auto Parts Promotes Chris Adams to Chief Revenue Officer

Mighty Distributing System announces the promotion of Chris Adams to Chief Revenue Officer.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In January 2020, Chris joined Mighty as Vice President, Franchise Development, and spent time traveling to learn the Mighty System. During a global pandemic, Chris not only met, but exceeded, all franchise development goals, bringing on strong partners for the Mighty System. Chris was then promoted to Vice President, Franchise Development & Operations to help manage our franchise operational support. As Chief Revenue Officer, Chris will also assume responsibility for Mighty's Sales Department.

Prior to joining Mighty, Chris spent sixteen years at GreatAmerica Financial Services Corporation, which provides equipment financing to the automotive, healthcare, office equipment, construction, and communication industries. GreatAmerica is the largest independently owned small ticket financing company in the country. Chris started as an Account Manager, Retail Group in 2003 working with companies like Ace Hardware, Epicor, Midas, Meineke, MATCO Tools, and Federated Auto Parts. Chris did an excellent job and was quickly promoted. He became National Account Manager in 2004, Director, Business Development in 2008, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Healthcare Group in 2010, and then Vice President and General Manager, Healthcare Group in 2012. Chris then served as Vice President, Business Development, HealthCare Group before joining the Mighty team.

Josh D'Agostino, Mighty's President & CEO stated, "Chris is a creative, goal focused, quietly aggressive family man that's ready to take on more responsibility as Mighty grows into the future. He is an outstanding asset to the Company and is a natural fit for his leadership role."

About Mighty Distributing System

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, Mighty supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality under-hood and under-car parts, chemical products, lubricants, shop supplies, and PPE products. Over the past 30 years, the Mighty System has seen significant growth by aligning with tire groups, quick lube chains, and car dealerships groups seeking a vertical integration strategy. Mighty was founded in 1963.

Media Contact

Ashley Druica, Mighty Auto Parts, 7704097004, ashley.druica@mightyautoparts.com

SOURCE Mighty Auto Parts