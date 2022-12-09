Dan Nicholson releases life-changing book "Rigging the Game" on Audible

Dan Nicholson releases his best seller Rigging the Game on Audible.

Dan Nicholson, author of the bestselling book Rigging the Game has finally released his best-seller on Audible. Gifting Entrepreneurs the gift of certainty and knowing he has something the business world truly needs Dan’s competitive side really shined through with his initial launch.

This push landed Rigging the Game number one in at least 10 categories on Amazon, launched it to the top of Barnes and Nobles ebook charts, and secured Dan the title of Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author.

After receiving well over 100 reviews of the book, the testimonials speak for themselves.

When I spoke to Dan about the book and his incredible launch, he had this to say, “It’s not about the money for me. When I wrote this book, I set out to crystalize the things I have learned through my experiences working with companies large and small, so I can help entrepreneurs move closer to the things that truly matter to them. When I launched the book, I only intended to show my daughters what is possible.”

So if you’re the type that is looking to play their own game and maybe you haven't had an opportunity to pick up a copy of this book because you don’t just want it to sit on the shelf, you can finally get a copy of the audiobook and listen to these life-changing ideologies so you can get closer to the things that actually matter.

"As a business professor, executive coach, and philanthropist, I have read over 2,000 books. Most are touted as the next big that is going to "revolutionize the field" of fill-in-the-blank. Every so often, one comes along the truly changes the landscape. Rigging the Game if the real deal. It contains theories that are on par with anything from the top business schools, yet it goes much farther by providing actual steps you can take to ensure success in you or business and your life..." - Randy Massengale

Former Senior Advisor to Bill Gates, Professor, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

About Dan Nicholson and Rigging the Game:

Dan cut his teeth in Fortune 500 companies and some of the most prestigious financial institutions in the country, completed a prestigious fellowship with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board (where he helped write a national accounting standard), and was recognized 4 times as a top 40 accountant under 40 globally.

After gathering all this experience, Dan leaned into his entrepreneurial ambitions and founded multiple small businesses, including Nth Degree CPAs, a Seattle-based accounting firm named one of the 10 best-run mid-sized accounting firms in the US.

Since then, he has used his insights from over 3,000 conversations with entrepreneurs and business owners to develop a certification, The Certified Certainty Advisor, that, through his business CertaintyU teaches business owners methods for increasing certainty, minimizing risk, and engineering cash flow.

Dan is also the creator of Certainty App, a financial app built for entrepreneurs based on the ideologies he teaches.

He has crystallized all of this experience and data into the foundational ideologies he dictates in his new best-selling book Rigging the Game.

