Those who provide Fire Watch Services in Miami Beach can benefit from USPA Nationwide Security's Free In-Service Training.

Earlier this year, USPA Nationwide Security launched a free training program for its Miami Beach fire watch services. The in-person training will cover fire prevention tactics and NFPA requirements. USPA's fire prevention division will be in Miami Beach this weekend to provide free training to its fire guards and clients.

The Fire Prevention Division of USPA Nationwide Security will be touring the United States, including Miami Beach, Florida. This tour is intended to provide free fire watch training to their current fire guards and to introduce their clients to NFPA compliant fire watch procedures.

Briand Fitzgibbons oversees the training schedules for USPA's off-duty firefighters. Their mission is to educate their fire watch guards and clients throughout the country. Topics to be discussed include fire prevention and local compliance.

According to Fitzgibbons, Fire Watch refers to the assignment of qualified individuals to maintain continuous and systematic surveillance of a building in order to identify and control fire hazards, detect early signs of fire, activate an alarm, and notify the fire department in the event of a fire.

The fire guards will focus on the following training this weekend in Miami:

Identification of potential fire ignition sources, such as frayed electrical wires and improper storage of flammable materials.

Ensuring that guards are familiar with the proper location of fire extinguishers as well as how to guarantee that they are undamaged, unobstructed, visible, charged, and in working order. Ensure that the bands securing the pin are intact as well.

Combustible materials such as trash and garbage are studied.

Ensuring that exits, stairwells, and corridors are free of obstructions in case of an emergency.

Keeping an eye on the operation of illuminated exit signs.

Ensure that self-closing doors are not blocked or wedged and that they can close freely when inspecting them.

Make sure sprinkler systems are not obstructed, leaky, or have closed valves.



Fire watch training is available to all USPA fire guards and current clients. Dade County will also be visited by the fire prevention division this month.

With branches in most states across the country, including Miami Beach, Florida, USPA is a nationwide security guard company. In Dade County, the company provide fire watch services in Miami Beach, armed watchmen, executive protection, and traditional security guard services. USPA Nationwide Security ranks fifth worldwide in terms of revenue, with cumulative revenue exceeding $1 billion since 2005. Every year, up to 50% of profits are donated to charity.

