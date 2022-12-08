President pardons 402 citizens

UZBEKISTAN, December 8 - On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a Decree “On pardoning a group of people serving a sentence in the form of deprivation of liberty, who sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction”.

By the Decree, according to paragraph 23 of Article 93 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, 402 citizens have been pardoned serving sentences of imprisonment who have sincerely repented of their actions and firmly embarked on the path of correction.

128 of them were completely released from serving the main sentence, 201 persons were released from serving their sentence on parole, the punishment imposed on 15 persons was replaced with a milder one. The terms of imprisonment imposed on 58 persons have been reduced.

17 of them are foreign citizens, 63 women, 26 persons over the age of 60, and 19 – persons who participated in the activities of prohibited organizations.

By the Decree, responsible ministries and agencies were instructed to return pardoned persons to their families and relatives, assist them in social adaptation, involvement in work, choosing a healthy lifestyle and taking a worthy place in society.

Source: UzA