Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Receives Prestigious Award from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, honored by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in recognition of his contributions to plastic surgery.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas and Editor Emeritus of the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (PRS), received the 2022 American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ Presidential Honorary Citation. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons is the largest society of board- certified plastic surgeons in the world. The society President, Dr. Peter Rubin, explained that this award honors individuals that have made significant lifetime landmark contributions to the specialty of plastic surgery.

Dr. Rubin cited that Dr. Rohrich has worked throughout his career in a selfless manner to educate and teach plastic surgeons globally, especially as Editor-in-Chief of PRS, the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal in the world. Dr. Rohrich is an innovative educator who has trained thousands of plastic surgeons by his lecturing and performing live surgery globally to demonstrate both his expertise in both rhinoplasty and facelift techniques and technology.

His dedication to teaching, giving back and sharing his knowledge with others, is unsurpassed and is the hallmark for how to educate plastic surgeons and other surgical specialists today. With the transition from live interactive meetings to more online webinars and courses, especially during the Covid pandemic, Dr. Rohrich has adapted to and enhanced online teaching to reach an even broader global audience with this new educational technology.

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He is considered one of the most influential surgeons in this century. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021 and 2022. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors, and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate (after serving for 18 years) past Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.