BluLogix recognized as a leading platform in MGI Research’s Recent MarketLens™ Reports for Complexity, Volume & Agility

BluLogix, the Ultimate in Flexibility & Scalability in Subscription Management & Billing By automating complex recurring billing, subscription management, quote-to-cash and revenue analytics, BluIQ enables companies to quickly scale, unlock new revenue opportunities and monetize new innovations quickly, across any business model

We’re honored by this recognition from MGI Research. It spotlights our innovation and partnership with our customers that helps us meet their needs with the ultimate in flexibility and scalability.” — Youssef Yaghmour, CEO BluLogix

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent MGI Research reports comparing billing software platforms ranks BluLogix in the top three providers focused on B2B Enterprise billing, spotlighting flagship product BluIQTM ‘s ability to handle both high volume and highly complex billing scenarios flexibly

BluLogix, a market leading subscription management and billing platform, was recognized by MGI Research in their MarketLens reports MarketLens™: Billing Complexity vs. Agility and MarketLens™: Billing Complexity vs. Volume Reports . This represents the second year in a row that MGI Research has recognized BluLogix after last year’s 2021 top five Agile Monetization platform selection.

According to MGI Research, the MarketLens™ Reports, help buyers of billing solutions to map software providers against key selection criteria such as Billing Volume, Complexity and Agility.

The current MarketLens reports cover 37 of the leading billing software vendors, plotting how a select group of suppliers compare within the constraints of key coordinates such as Complexity vs Agility and Complexity vs Volume. It sheds light on the variations among solutions in a given market, and helps prospective buyers see how supplier capabilities align with their core requirements.

BluLogix recently announced the launch of the BluIQ Cloud Development Platform (CDP), an all-in-one customization framework to help enterprise-scale companies more quickly, easily and cost effectively personalize their subscription management and billing system, building on its legacy of agility and enterprise scalability recognized by MGI Research.

“Many organizations are looking for creative ways to differentiate through monetization while also driving improvements in customer satisfaction.” said Igor Stenmark, Managing Director at MGI Research. “In the past, avoiding the one-size-fits-all dilemma required massive investment in custom development. Today, cloud development platforms like BluIQ, provide the tools needed to balance the unique monetization requirements of many complex organizations with the use of off-the-shelf, pre-integrated components. The development platform approach supports the ability of companies to scale up complex monetization use cases with agility while preserving the ability of business to retain control over key automated processes.”

About MGI

MGI Research is an independent research and strategic advisory firm serving business, finance, and IT executives as well as technology leaders and institutional investors. We help our clients to quickly yet confidently make difficult technology and business strategy decisions that withstand the test of time against a rapidly changing business and technology landscape.

About BluLogix

As the world's most experienced B2B billing and monetization experts for enterprise companies, BluLogix delivers a subscription and consumption billing platform that accelerates revenue growth, enables digital transformation, and empowers channels. BluLogix is committed to helping customers solve complex billing problems by leveraging a proven, adaptable billing and monetization methodology, flexibly and built to meet the needs of each of our customers, by our customers.