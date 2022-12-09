Canada and the Métis Nation of Ontario advance to next step in the Culture and Language Camps Project

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people:

OTTAWA, ON , Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous groups have voiced the need for safe, culturally relevant spaces as a key component of moving forward on self-determination. This need was also identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to be provided with safe, barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages.

Today, members of the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced pre-design investments for the Métis Nation of Ontario Culture and Language Camp Projects. A contribution of $348,150 through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program will support the Métis Nation of Ontario to establish the scope, design and feasibility for two culture and language camps: one in Northern Ontario and one in Southern Ontario.

These facilities will be dedicated to culture and language programming and will serve as a space for mental health and addiction retreats. The project aims to address the issues regarding physical and mental health and the increase of addiction-related pressures in Métis communities. The two camps will provide community members with trauma-informed healing and support in a space that is culturally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically safe for Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples and their families. The two culture and language camps will also provide a permanent outlet to promote Métis heritage and contribute towards the long-term well-being of Métis.

"The Métis Nation of Ontario has been working hard to provide our citizens with better access to culturally appropriate physical and mental health services for many years. We are very pleased to be partnering with the Government of Canada to create permanent spaces that will promote community and citizen wellness and Métis heritage in ways that are culturally, emotionally, spiritually and physically safe. This is a priority for all Métis citizens, and especially Métis women, girls, Two-Spirit and LGBTQI+ people and their families, who need safe, barrier-free and meaningful access to their culture and languages. These Métis language and culture camps will be another example of reconciliation in action."

Margaret Froh

President of the Métis Nation of Ontario

"The Métis Nation of Ontario feasibility study for their two Culture and Language Centres Projects is an important first step in creating physical locations that are culturally appropriate, safe and accessible for Métis communities. These camps would provide integral safe spaces for Métis women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and their families to gather, strengthen their cultural identity and language, and increase their sense of self-determination and safety."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

The Métis Nation of Ontario was founded in 1993 as the Government of Métis people and communities within Ontario .

was founded in 1993 as the Government of Métis people and communities within . The Métis Nation of Ontario has built a province-wide governance structure, which includes over 30,000 Métis citizens and 31 Chartered Community Councils throughout Ontario .

has built a province-wide governance structure, which includes over 30,000 Métis citizens and 31 Chartered Community Councils throughout . Through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is providing $348,150 to the Métis Nation of Ontario for a feasibility study for two new culture and language camps: one in Northern Ontario and one in Southern Ontario .

to the Métis Nation of for a feasibility study for two new culture and language camps: one in and one in . Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program.

over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program. The Government of Canada continues to work with Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors, communities, provinces and territories across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors, communities, provinces and territories across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. The National Action Plan was co-developed by:

The National Family and Survivor's Circle.



Representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations.



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments.



o Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders.

