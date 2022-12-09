ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Welltower Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Welltower Inc. ("Welltower" or "the Company") WELL for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Welltower is the subject of a report issued by Hindenburg Research on December 7, 2022. The report, titled, "Welltower: Exposing The Shell Game," claims that the Company transferred the management of underperforming facilities to an undisclosed related party. According to the report, the new partner firm Integra "seems to barely exist. The entity was registered 6 months ago, according to Delaware corporate records. Its website was registered on the same day." The report alleges that, "Integra's CEO, 29-year-old David Gefner, appears to have no background in the skilled nursing space at all. Integra has no employees on LinkedIn except for Gefner, who claims to have worked at the 6-month-old entity for 11 months." Based on this report, shares of Welltower have dropped by more than 5% in intraday trading on the same day.

