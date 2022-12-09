Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,317 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Bicycles/Wheelchairs (NPL-418)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient covering to protect against the rain or sun when riding a bike or using a wheelchair," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the RAIN OR SHINE CONVERTIBLE UMBRELLA. My design could be easily adjusted to suit the user's needs."

The invention provides a protective covering for individuals who employ bicycles or wheelchairs. In doing so, it can be used to protect against rain, bright sunlight or other weather. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it offers an alternative to using a standard umbrella. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for bicyclists and individuals who use manual or powered wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-418, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-covering-for-bicycleswheelchairs-npl-418-301686393.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Bicycles/Wheelchairs (NPL-418)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.