Kramer Levin Elevates Natan Hamerman to Partner

Kramer Levin is pleased to announce Natan Hamerman has been elected partner in the firm.

Natan is an experienced trial lawyer who litigates a diverse range of complex cases, with particular focus on high-stakes bankruptcy and real estate litigation. Natan will be a member of the firm's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Department.

Natan represents both debtors and creditors in high-profile Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases. He also has experience representing lenders, developers, landlords and tenants in a broad range of disputes, including foreclosure and lender liability claims, liquidated damages claims, commercial lease interpretation cases, Yellowstone injunction lawsuits, and construction litigation.

Among other notable work, Natan represents an ad hoc group of institutions holding approximately $3.3 billion in secured bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority in connection with the Authority's restructuring. Natan is also currently representing the Official Creditors' Committee in the Endo Pharmaceuticals chapter 11 case and recently represented the official committee in the Hertz chapter 11 case. He also represented an ad hoc group of institutions holding more than $4 billion in first lien bonds issued by Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (owner and operator of Caesars Palace and 30 other casinos and resorts under the Bally's, Harrah's and Horseshoe brands, among others).

"Natan is an outstanding lawyer whose acumen and experience make him a valuable resource to our clients," said Kramer Levin co-managing partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko. "We congratulate him on his promotion and look forward to his continued success."

Natan is based in the New York office and has a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.S., with honors, from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

