Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,251 in the last 365 days.

American Water President and CEO Recognized as a 2022 Most Admired CEO at Philadelphia Business Journal's Awards Ceremony

American Water AWK, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced that its president and CEO Susan Hardwick was recognized as part of the 2022 class of Most Admired CEOs at the Philadelphia Business Journal's annual awards ceremony at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia on December 8, 2022.

With over 35 years of experience and a strong reputation for excellence, Hardwick's effectiveness in consistently driving results and achieving business goals has set an example for the entire organization. She has made her mark at American Water and throughout the utility industry, not just through her proven financial expertise and experience, but through her strategic thinking, broad business expertise and leadership capabilities. She upholds the company strategies and values and successfully drives toward outstanding service for customers and communities as well as the investment community.

The 2022 Most Admired CEOs are determined by the Business Journal's editorial board, selecting outstanding executives from nominations made by the public.

Executives will also be featured in a special print edition and in the Business Journal's annual Influencer's Collection, slated for February 2023.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005357/en/

You just read:

American Water President and CEO Recognized as a 2022 Most Admired CEO at Philadelphia Business Journal's Awards Ceremony

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.