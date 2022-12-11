Submit Release
Financial Literacy Agency

Carmine Consulting LLC

Christopher Siracusa

Phil and Julia Siracusa

Carmine Consulting LLC is a family-owned business that strives to build a better future with financial freedom by repairing credit.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the next few remaining weeks of 2022, Carmine Consulting LLC will be launched and will change people’s lives by helping to find a solution to people’s obstacles by removing items off the credit report through a professional consumer law team. Understanding the power of credit can build true freedom in America today.

Putting trust in Carmine Consulting can bring financial freedom! This is not a consolidation service. This service is to repair all negative items off the credit report. The consumer law team at Carmine Consulting knows the law of credit and as a consumer has rights and most are unaware of the credit laws. When you are building credit, and trust with banks and credit unions, they lend you more money because credit is all about trust! Credit repairs have been around for a long time, but aiming to be different.

Both parties will succeed and want to show the results because credit repair is massive and for a low fee, can begin to start removing items from the credit report and give people the tools to become financially free and begin to change lives.

Jack, the client said, "The consultation was very thorough, the team was able to pinpoint my financial issues and help me out with my current situation!"

Phil, the client said "This program really put me in a position to succeed financially. I had a really bad credit score and they were able to get it up to 700!"

Julia, the client said "The help that Carmine Consulting provided for me was exactly what I needed for my business. We were able to secure funding to scale our business."

