SCIENCE AND THE FLOOD OF NOAH

Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball

Author David D. Moon narrates scientific facts that relate to biblical events.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David D. Moon states the great flood of Noah, found in the book of Genesis, chapter six-eight, gave way to the extensive element transmutations that occurred from intense hydrodynamics.

The study of fossils, rocks, and minerals is deduced by paleontologists and geologists and can determine the ages of geologic strata in the Geologic Column. Scientists and researchers can find the radioactive dating methods useful, such as the radioactive decay of carbon 14, uranium 238, and thorium 232 found in fossils and minerals. The rate of the radioactive emissions and the relative amounts of initial and product elements can determine an accurate age in the decay series.

According to the author, the Earth underwent an intervening nuclear element change, and substantial element transmutations resulted from intense hydrodynamics during Noah's Flood, which caused shifts in radioactive elements. It has made the results of radioactive dating that are found in most analyses inaccurate. Readers with an interest in engineering and physical sciences are encouraged to examine the novel theory of Earth's element transmutations in "Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball."

David D. Moon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Science Education from Mankato State College. Moon is a former high school teacher who taught physical sciences in Wisconsin, Missouri, Texas, and Minnesota and has worked in the field of cold fusion theory. Moon is the inventor of a cold fusion energy device named the Nucleovoltaic Cell, which is designed to convert the release of nuclear fusion energy directly to electricity and has over two dozen publications. Moon now lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

