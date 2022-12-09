2nd African Conference on Precision Agriculture Forming Scientific, Technological and Educational Solutions for Farmers

AfCPA 2022 Banner Kenya The AfCPA conference was structured as a hybrid event with the main conference site in Nairobi, Kenya (pictured), and 10 other in-person satellite sites distributed across North, West, East and Southern Africa.

The precision agriculture forum brought together experts from across the globe to discuss how the discipline can be best applied to benefit African farmers.

We anticipate that the reach of AfCPA2022 will continue to grow as registrations to access on-demand, recorded content will remain open from the conference website for the next 90 days” — Dr. Steve Phillips, AfCPA Program Chair

NAIROBI, KENYA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd African Conference on Precision Agriculture (AfCPA) concluded on December 9th after 2.5 days of sessions designed to bring together experts in precision agriculture (PA) from across Africa and around the World to discuss the PA discipline within the African context, and how best it can be applied for the benefit of African farmers.

AfCPA is a biennial event organized by the African Plant Nutrition institute’s (APNI) through its partnerships with the International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA), the African Association for Precision Agriculture (AAPA), and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P).

The ongoing mission of AfCPA is to build a forum dedicated to “connecting the science and practice needed to put precision agriculture in action for Africa.” The conference was structured as a hybrid event with the main conference site in Nairobi, Kenya, and 10 other in-person satellite sites distributed across North, West, East and Southern Africa. The sessions were also available globally via livestream. At the close of the conference, this 2nd edition of the conference featured over 140 presenters speaking to audience of 700+ registrants representing 34 countries (18 in Africa).

“We anticipate that the reach of AfCPA2022 will continue to grow as registrations to access on-demand, recorded content will remain open from the conference website for the next 90 days,” said Dr. Steve Phillips, AfCPA Program Chair and APNI Principal Scientist.

Over the course of the 2.5 days, the main program from Nairobi featured 7 keynote speakers, 20 plenary presentations, and 3 in-depth panel discussions. Satellite sites offered local plenary sessions which extended the scope of the conference and gave researchers an opportunity to discuss regional-specific issues. The 10 AfCPA partner organizations serving as national satellite site hosts were:

• National Polytechnic Institute Félix Houphouët-Boigny (INP-HB), Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

• National Authority for Remote Sensing & Space Sciences (NARSS), Cairo, Egypt

• Ethiopia Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

• CSIR-Savanna Agriculture Research Institute, Tamale, Ghana

• Nassarawa State University, Keffi, Nigeria

• University of KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

• Advanced School of Agronomy/University of Lomé (ESA-UL), Lomé, Togo

• National Institute of Agronomic Research of Tunisia (INRAT), Tunis, Tunisia

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda

• Plant Production Sciences and Technologies, University of Zimbabwe, Harare, Zimbabwe

Planning has already begun as organizers look forward to the next AfCPA conference anticipated for 2024.

###

About the AfCPA Organizers

The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) is a not-for-profit research and education organization founded in 2019 and based in Benguerir, Morocco. Our mission is enhanced plant nutrition for a resilient and food-secure Africa. https://apni.net

The International Society of Precision Agriculture (ISPA) is a non-profit professional scientific organization. The mission of ISPA is to advance the science of precision agriculture globally. https://ispag.org

The African Association for Precision Agriculture (AAPA) was founded by APNI with the main objective to work as an organized group contributing to the development of precision agriculture (PA) in Africa and to engage the global PA community through scientific, informative, extension, and training activities. https://PAafrica/AAPA

Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) is an institution oriented towards applied research and innovation and aims to be among the world-renowned universities in these fields. The University is committed to an educational system based on the highest international standards in crucial fields such as science and technology, humanities, economics, and social sciences for the sustainable economic development of Morocco and the African continent. This commitment allows UM6P to consolidate Morocco's avant-garde position in these fields through the implementation of a unique partnership approach and the strengthening of its academic and executive education programs in relevant skills, for the future of Africa. Located in the town of Benguérir, near Marrakech, and situated in the heart of Mohammed VI Green City, UM6P intends to combine local roots with a national, continental, and international influence. https://um6p.org

Media Contacts:

Mr. Gavin Sulewski

Communications Lead | Editor, APNI

g.sulewski@APNI.net