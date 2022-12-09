E3 Offroad Proud To Announce a Strategic Partnership with onX Offroad
Cutting edge application helps off-road enthusiasts find maps and trails using GPS technologyBOCA RATON, FL, US, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 OffRoad and onX Offroad announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to benefit members of E3 OffRoad, E3 Overland, and E3 Camping, as well as onX Offroad customers.
onX Offroad is the most trusted off-roading app in the country when it comes to discovering nearby trails, planning and tracking trips, and getting home safely. The app is suited perfectly for E3 members because it provides everything they need to know — from landowner details, to trail open dates, to weather forecasts — all in one easy-to-use app designed for off-roaders.
“Our goal has always been to offer value to our members by empowering, educating and entertaining them with different tools, courses, lessons, magazines, videos, and many other pieces that help outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts,” said Joshua Volpe, Vice President of Marketing of E3 Association. “Partnerships with leading platforms like onX Offroad that share our values and mission are crucial to how we help solve challenges that the offroad, overland and camping communities face. We’re excited about what this continued partnership represents for our members.”
Members can take advantage of a 30% discount on the onX Offroad app by joining E3 Offroad, logging into the member platform and heading to the Partner Discounts section.
About E3 Association
E3 Association is a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid membership programs, bringing unique experiences to the different outdoor lifestyles and sports vertices. E3 Association and its family of brands are here to empower, educate and entertain through each entity of E3 Association. Each of our brands offers the tools to help discover, create, and improve your passion and experience. To learn more, visit https://e3association.com or https://www.e3offroad.com today.
About onX
Founded in 2009, onX is a pioneer in digital outdoor navigation, developing software that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor recreationists. onX Hunt, onX Offroad, and onX Backcountry make up the company's suite of apps which are built by explorers for explorers. Because off-the-beaten path experiences are at the heart of what onX does, the company also leads initiatives to protect and expand access to public land and promote stewardship opportunities. Learn more at www.onxmaps.com/about
Media Contact:
https://e3association.com
Joshua Volpe
E3 Association
josh@e3association.com