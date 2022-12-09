Coach Brooks Business Consulting Creates Free Government Contracting Resource Center
Center will help thousands of business owners scale and grow their businesses by doing business with U.S. governmentFREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach Brooks Business Consulting has created the first Government Contracting Resource Center after signing a $1 million deal with marketing and consulting firm CM2 Corp., which built and is operating the technology behind the center’s website.
The free Government Contracting Resource Center will help thousands of business owners scale and grow their businesses by doing business with the number one customer in the world, the United States government.
In addition to its work on the Government Contracting Resource Center site, CM2 Corp. will provide Latasha Brooks, a.k.a. “Coach Brooks,” small business and entrepreneurial clients with technical assistance with their technology needs, helping them to scale their businesses.
“Most entrepreneurs have the ideas. They just don't know how to work technology to reach more people,” Brooks said. “The resource hub will help keep businesses in business and ultimately help our economy since small businesses provide more than 40 percent of jobs in America.”
“Small businesses need help contracting with the government to understand the language. My Google and LinkedIn reviews express how valuable my teaching skills are and how so many can relate to me because I am teaching techniques I am using today. They are learning from someone who does the work as well,” Brooks added.
Brooks is a highly sought-after serial entrepreneur, results-driven business consultant and motivational speaker renowned for helping hundreds of small to large organizations attain advanced pipeline efficiency, team unification and brand visibility. With more than nine years of proven experience in government contracting, strategic branding and team strength accentuation, Brooks has touched nearly every part of the corporate landscape, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to working in all levels of government across five states.
Under her prestigious Coach Brooks Business Consulting, she has helped more than 850 entrepreneurs mitigate their weaknesses, capitalize on their strengths and exceed their growth initiatives by up to 50 percent in as little as 90 days.
Over the past 10 years, CM2 Corp. founder Chris Mateo has built a following of more than 5,000 entrepreneurs, sold hundreds of thousands of music records, earned millions in the B2B food industry, popularized the concept of Profit Off Passion and co-founded a digital media agency called iDayDream Studios that helps tens of thousands of entrepreneurs quickly get their message out to the marketplace in a creative and motivating way. He is known across his platforms as @mrgrowyourbusiness because his mission is to motivate and inspire people to reach for their dreams.
The Government Contracting Resource Center is comprised of educational webinars and resources to help government contractors gain greater knowledge and insights into important government contracting topics. It focuses on subjects such as how to leverage certifications and important information to keep contractors up to date with the government space. The center is designed for businesses of all sizes, whether new to the industry or an experienced government contractor looking for fresh perspectives.
“Our goal is to help you succeed in scaling your business by providing the most active government contracting community in the world. The Government Contracting Resource Center includes an online series dedicated to growing your expertise on important government topics, like how to leverage your certifications, understanding the government contracting lifecycle, how to source contracts and more,” Brooks said.
For more information about the Government Contracting Resource Center and to sign up for free, visit govconresourcecenter.com.
###
Latasha Brooks
Coach Brooks Business Consulting
email us here