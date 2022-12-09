Global Hair Serum Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Serum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair serum market size reached US$ 1,041 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,693 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.44% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hair serums are liquid-based hair care products used for protecting and improving the texture, quality and shine of the hair. They have thick gel-like consistency and are manufactured using silicon, ceramides and various amino acids. The silicon acts as a sparkling ingredient that penetrates the scalp and provides additional shine, smoothness and frizz-free properties to the hair.

The serum is applied to the hair from the roots to the tips. It is commonly available in organic and synthetic variants with low pH levels that prevent swelling and dryness in the scalp. Serums aid in detangling and smoothening of hair, minimizing frizz and damage, increasing shine and protecting the hair from environmental pollution. They are also widely used for hair styling and treatment applications.

Hair Serum Market Trends:

The global hair serum market is primarily driven by the increasing number of consumers suffering from excessive hair loss and hair fall-related problems. Moreover, rising awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of hair serums over traditionally used chemical-based hair care products is providing a thrust to the market growth. Hair serums add a protective layer on the hair that prevents exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, dirt and other pollutants, thereby maintaining a clean scalp for longer durations.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the launch of paraben-, sulfate- and artificial colorant-free variants infused with naturally sourced nut oils, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by product manufacturers through celebrity endorsements on social media platforms and convenient product availability through online retail channels, are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the increasing consciousness among both males and females regarding their physical appearance, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1041 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1693 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Avon Products Inc., Giovanni Cosmetics Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, HerStyler, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., Mirta de Perales, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever plc.

