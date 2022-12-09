IIROC Trading Resumption - WKG
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: WestKam Gold Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: WKG
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/ResumptionsView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c8194.html
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.