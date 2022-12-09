AiAdvertising Launches Next-Generation Investor Website

AiAdvertising, Inc. AIAD, a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today's marketing leaders, today announced the debut of its new investor relations website.

The new IR website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich, best showcasing a fully revamped suite of investor relations materials, information and tools including a press release feed, current share price, SEC filings, corporate governance information, an IR calendar and investor presentation. Created with user experience in mind, the website has been optimized across all devices, including desktop and mobile.

"This new IR website is an integral part of our ongoing efforts to enhance communications with the investment community," said AIAD CEO Jerry Hug. "With our continued progress and growth ambitions as a next-generation AdTech company and recently launched new corporate website, we believe our revised IR website better reflects our commitment to shareholders. The site will serve as an invaluable tool to keep our investors better informed of our progress and strategic vision of becoming the platform of choice for performance driven CMOs."

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. AIAD is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today's marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005204/en/