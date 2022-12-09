Right On Brands Forms Endo Franchise Group Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Rowlett, TX, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of hemp derived products has filed Endo Franchise Group Inc with the state of Texas. Our Franchising deal with FMS franchise is still moving forward. Chris Conner President of FMS Franchise says, “We are still very excited about Endo Dispensary and Wellness and are anticipating great results by the end of the year.” If anyone would like to learn more about being a store owner contact info@endodispensaryrowlett.com .

We have formed a wholly owned subsidiary Endo Franchise Group Inc, to handle all franchising operations and we are in the process of interviewing for a CEO to run that division. We are proud to announce that we will have 7 Endo stores operational.

We are also proud to welcome Kent and Cheryl Carson as our new Endo Dispensary and Wellness store operators, which will be located at 9585 Scyene Road Dallas Texas 75227. We are hoping that this store will open Mid-January 2023.

Our Reg A was approved with the SEC December 8, 2022. This will allow the company to raise funds to grow the brand and add a few more corporate stores.

Our new Website is now operational, and we are excited to bring new customers to try our great products. Endo has a wide variety of great hemp-derived products. Go to www.endobrands.com and check us out. Use code PR20 and get a 20% discount on anything you chose.

If you know anyone that would like to know more about becoming an Endo Dispensary store, please contact us at info@endodispensaryrowlett.com or jerry@rightonbrands.com

About Right on Brands: Right on Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products. Right on Brands, Inc. is a developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all new HHC vapes, gummies and tinctures (and soon an HHC drink). About ENDO Brands: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Endo Franchise Group Inc, all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

To learn more, please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.ENDOdispensaryrowlett.com

email: info@ENDObrands.com Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 299-9528

ENDO Brands Corporate Store: ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza 6501 Dalrock Road Suite 100 Rowlett, Texas 75089 214-299-9528