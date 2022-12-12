Announcing MOTOR Integration With Torque360 - Auto Repair Software
Torque360, an auto repair shop management software company, announced integration with MOTOR Information Systems to bring accurate repair data to the software.
MOTOR is the oldest and the most reliable auto repair information provider in the industry. Auto repair shops need the information to create accurate estimates for their customers. Furthermore, the repair procedures and wiring diagrams assist mechanics in carrying out repair jobs in the most efficient manner possible.
This integration lets Torque360 users access:
- Labor & parts guide
- Repair procedures
- Wiring diagrams
“We wanted to bring necessary repair information into the software itself, so our customers don’t have to look for that information using separate tools,” said Salman Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of Torque360. “With the MOTOR integration, Torque360 is better equipped than ever to help its users to run their auto repair shops more efficiently than ever before.”
MOTOR Information Systems has all the necessary data required for vehicle repairs. With over 100 years of credible history (started in 1903) in the automotive repair industry, MOTOR is the go-to choice for such information.
“With Torque360, we want to create a true all-in-one software that covers all aspects of running an auto repair shop,” Salman added. “MOTOR integration was the next big feature in a long queue. There’s a lot more in store for the future.”
To access MOTOR information, you need to opt for the Torque Growth plan, which offers a plethora of other features in addition to MOTOR. Learn more about Torque360 pricing here.
You can learn more about other Torque360 integrations like Nexpart and CARFAX.
Torque360 is a SaaS company that provides shop management, payments and digital marketing solutions for the auto repair industry.
Torque360 offers the following:
- Torque360 – Auto Repair Software
- Torque Digital – Auto Repair Digital Marketing Services
- Torque Pay – Payment Solutions for Auto Repair Shops
