EYEfi Group Technologies, a software and electronics engineering company, receives additional order from Telstra, Australia's largest wireless carrier – Video on InvestmentPitch Media

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EYEfi Group Technologies EGTI EGTTF, a software and electronics engineering company, has received an additional, greater than $100,000, order from Telstra Corporation. This new order is for the EYEfi Cloud Automated Incident Management product used by the Victorian Government's Department of Transport.

Telstra Corporation, Australia's largest wireless carrier, is an EYEfi channel partner or reseller, primarily relating to its end customers, the Victorian Government Department of Transport and VicRoads. VicRoads, part of the Department of Transport, is the road and traffic authority in the State of Victoria, Australia's fastest growing state.

VicRoads utilizes EYEfi Cloud's Automated Incident Management technology, which is installed across the entire fleet of Incident Management Vehicles at VicRoads, which grew by 28% in the last quarter, providing additional repeat orders for EYEfi. EYEfi is processing more than 3000 road incidents per month for DoT, where it provides real-time incident visibility, GPS tracking of vehicles, automation of incident workflow processes, and a system of record for all incidents being attended to by incident management vehicles and personnel.

The company is currently in discussions with prospective partners to expand this offering into other major regions around the world and will provide further updates regarding several contracts nearing finalization.

EYEfi has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones, whether fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld, into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices. EYEfi has also developed Industrial Internet of Things sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

In addition to Telstra, EYEfi as a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, sells it products and services through other large distributors and resellers, such as Anixter, Dicker Data, Fijitsu and VSP.

