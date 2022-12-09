Homeless should not be Hopeless

The prolific and inspirational music group’s recent release calls for compassion and humanity during the holiday season.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bootleggers Music Group Announces Its Latest Single “One Bad Day Away”

The Bootleggers Music Group is pleased to announce the release of their newest single, “One Bad Day Away,” which was released in December 2022. The song appeals to the heart of us all to remember that the world’s growing number of un-housed people are no different from ourselves and that we’re all just “one bad day away” from finding ourselves in their worn-out shoes.

“One Bad Day Away” was written by Paul E Jones after sitting with some homeless folks and listening to their stories in Nashville last year, as he regularly does on the road, and the song was brought home after befriending a local homeless artist, Stephen, in his hometown. Stephen is now an integral part of the Bootleggers Music Group collective, and you can read about him and his craftsmanship at their website.

In the vein of Blues-influenced Americana, this song is a meaningful contribution from the Bootleggers Music group, a global collective of writers, producers, musicians and artists. Their mission is to bring as many people as possible from all walks of life together through music to make leaps and bounds toward creating a more loving and caring world.

It’s important to remember that the Christmas holiday season is not about consumerism but about extending love and support to our fellow man. As “One Bad Day Away” reminds us:

“Yeah we call them homeless they were once just like us

We’re all one bad day away from sleeping on a stone

Yeah, we call them homeless let’s not make them hopeless.”

The Bootleggers Music Group’s “One Bad Day Away,” is now available for download on Spotify. The band also encourages fans to listen to their music by downloading their free app from Google Play or the App Store.

About The Bootleggers Music Group

The Bootlegger’s Music Group is an international collective of musicians, artists, producers, composers and writers. We like to say we exist in an “eighth continent” of sorts — a land that knows no borders, ownership, or division but is simply united in the belief that music is love, and love nourishes all beings. Soul is our currency: more valuable than any amount of money or prestige, whether you’re rich or poor we’re here to share the wealth one tune at a time.

Our mission is to bring as many people as possible from all walks of life together to make leaps and bounds toward creating a more loving and caring world. Our musical output is multi-genre and as an entity it defies definition — whether it be Americana, blues, jazz, rap, Christian rock, or classic rock, we are here to distribute the goods.

We understand music to be a unifying force and a universal language. Music is of the spirit transmuted through the body; the body translates energy through the instrument, and the instrument emits vibrations — vibrations that are frequencies — frequencies that are the language of God. As a collective, we boundlessly channel this sacred language that — unlike anything else — has the power to elevate, inspire, console and reach the most hidden and unspoken aspects of any being’s soul.

