Global Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the CRM devices and equipment market grew from $13.81 billion in 2021 to $15.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market research the market is expected to grow to $18.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. The rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is driving the CRM devices market.

Key Trends In The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Market

Technologies such as subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICD) and leadless cardiac pacemakers (LCP) are being developed to overcome complications with transvenous lead and other CRM devices. The novel modular cardiac rhythm management (mCRM) system allows for the coordination of leadless pacing and defibrillator therapy delivery by providing wireless intra-body communication between devices. This communication is possible by a combination of anti-tachycardia pacing-enabled LCP and S ICD.

Overview Of The Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Market

The cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment market comprise sales of devices that are effective in managing and restoring the heart’s normal function or rhythm. These devices are used to treat and manage arrhythmia-related diseases such as cardiac arrests, heart failure, or cardiac arrhythmias.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Physicians Clinics

• By Application: Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other Applications

• By Pacemakers: Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers

• By Defibrillators: Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator

• By Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT): CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)

• By Geography: The global CRM devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik, Cardiac Science Corporation, Schiller AG, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, GE Healthcare, Integer, Biotelemetry, and Neovasc.

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of CRM devices and equipment global market.

