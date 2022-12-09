Cheshire organisations join forces to tackle domestic abuse amid 36% rise in cases across the county

Saskia Lightburn-Ritchie, CEO of My CWA John Dwyer Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire Mark Roberts, Chief Constable, Cheshire Constabulary

Cheshire East Domestic Abuse Hub records 36% increase in cases and 48% rise in male referrals. My CWA sees energy bills soar across support centres & refuge

One in four women and one in six men will experience domestic abuse in their lives. Last year, we helped almost 3,000 people. Unfortunately, this figure is likely to be a fraction of those suffering.” — Saskia Lightburn-Ritchie, Chief Executive of My CWA

CREWE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheshire domestic abuse charity My CWA (formerly Cheshire Without Abuse) and organisations including Cheshire East Council, Cheshire Constabulary and the Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire hosted a virtual conference on White Ribbon Day (25th November) - also known as International Day for the Eradication of Violence against Women - to discuss the mounting issue of domestic abuse in the county.

Since November 2021, calls to the Cheshire East Domestic Abuse Hub have increased by 36%, with a 48% recorded rise in male referrals. With cases on the rise, My CWA is calling for support from MPs and local communities as energy bills across support centres and refuge accommodation are significantly higher than usual and expected to surge 60%.

Saskia Lightburn-Ritchie, Chief Executive of My CWA, comments: “Domestic abuse affects far more people than many realise - one in four women and one in six men will experience it at some point in their lives. Last year, we helped almost 3,000 adults and children impacted by domestic abuse. Unfortunately, this figure is likely to be only a fraction of those suffering, especially considering domestic violence remains one of the least likely crimes to be reported to the police.

“My CWA was founded 45 years ago and, each year, we have more and more individuals and families coming to us for help. Our resources are constantly stretched and, with energy costs continuing to soar, we urgently need funding and support to ensure we can continue helping those in need.”

During the White Ribbon Day conference, Cheshire Constabulary promised positive action to tackle the issue – especially given the anticipated spike in cases during the FIFA World Cup. Tactics include increased patrolling officers in busy night time areas and ‘safe space’ safety vehicles to help those feeling vulnerable.

Mark Roberts, Chief Constable, Cheshire Constabulary, comments: “One of the unfortunate by-products of major sporting events such as the World Cup is that we can often see an increase in domestic abuse. We have many plans in place to deal with this issue, both on a national and local level in Cheshire to ensure we support victims of domestic abuse, while also taking positive action against perpetrators.

“We recognise how many times a victim will suffer domestic abuse in their own home before they actually call us for support. We believe it's vital that, when they do reach out, we take the opportunity to reassure the victim that we take their situation seriously and make sure that perpetrators are aware that there will be consequences for their actions. Victims of domestic abuse have mine and Cheshire Constabulary’s absolute guarantee that domestic abuse remains a priority and we are committed to do everything we can to support them.

“Whilst it is vital we raise awareness of the issue what is most important is that 365 days a year, Cheshire Constabulary is committed to taking positive action whenever domestic abuse is reported. We do that in a range of ways but I doubt there is another force in the country that matches Cheshire Constabulary’s relentless focus on tackling domestic abuse.”

Cheshire Constabulary and My CWA have also partnered to offer a revolutionary new custody programme designed to prevent reoccurrence of domestic abuse – thought to be one of the first in the UK. Those taken into custody for domestic abuse in Chester, Middlewich and Runcorn will be offered emotion-regulation tools and behaviour change programmes from domestic abuse specialists from My CWA.

John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire commented: “White Ribbon Day allows us to join thousands of other people across the country to stand up, speak up and say no to violence against women. I’m proud to have been able to secure over £800,000 this year to help deliver exciting interventions in custody and the local community, driven by My CWA and Cheshire Constabulary.

“I see first-hand the impact innovative initiatives such as the custody suite programme are having – with high levels of engagement and increasing referrals to behaviour change programmes. Such is the significance of this impact, I have secured £352,000 each year for the next two years to continue and build on these initiatives in tackling the root cause of domestic abuse and prevent perpetrators reoffending.

“I pledge to continue to listen to victims of domestic abuse and ensure I help to shape services which address their needs. I'll continue to work with the Chief Constable to ensure justice for victims is of the highest order, and that victims are kept informed and updated throughout. While the majority of domestic abuse victims are female, I'll also continue to challenge the myth that they account for all victims, and ensure all victims can be supported.”

Councillor Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, comments: “In the last year alone, the Cheshire East domestic abuse hub received over 2,800 referrals for people needing support - that’s over seven families or individuals referred to us every single day.

“Domestic abuse is a very real and growing issue, and I believe it is our individual and collective responsibility as a community to stand up against abuse and support the White Ribbon Day movement. I urge everyone to support our 16 days of action on social media, spreading the word and helping our communities with information and support.

“Domestic abuse remains everyone’s business and it is only by working together that we can hope to develop our understanding, approach and response in a way that increases the safety and life chances of everyone.”

White Ribbon Day (25th November) was the first day of a 16 Days of Action campaign, during which different topics and issues surrounding domestic abuse will be highlighted to raise awareness.

Topics to be covered by My CWA and partners include: spotting the warning signs, having difficult conversations with someone you suspect is a victim of abuse, and tackling the subject amongst young people; all with the aim of increasing awareness,