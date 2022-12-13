Colomio.com Launches Free Customizable Calendars for Home Printing

2023 calendar by colomio.com

The leading site for coloring sheets and drawing guides now makes calendar personalization accessible and free to everyone.

NEW YORK, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colomio.com, a leading platform that had previously been providing users with free printable coloring pages and drawing tutorials, has now launched free calendars for home printing.

As 2022 comes to a close, many people are already creating their new year's resolutions and planning for the year ahead. This is why many homes are looking to purchase calendars to help them get organized. However, as everything costs, including calendars, have risen, many families need to pay attention to this important purchase. This is where free customizable calendars from Colomio.com are trying to make a difference.

People can head to their website to find free customizable calendars for download and home printing. This recent update adds to the vast collection of printable calendars on the website.

Juliane Ziegler, responsible for product development and customer support said: "We are aware of how challenging it is to be well organized in large companies. Because of this, our free customizable printable calendars will help. These templates and sheets also support families plan the new year easily and also serve as a quick overview of all vacations, appointments, and birthdays. Many people are also using the preprint as a vacation calendar; they can mark the off days in color and then immediately see when they have to work and when they do not. Such a vacation calendar is, in a way, also a work calendar because it provides just as quickly available information about working and duty hours. Children see the family planner as a practical school calendar."

The new 2023 calendar template offers extra features like note-taking spaces, which will help families and businesses organize their schedules and keep track of important things. The annual calendar is poised to become a welcome addition that will add to the aesthetics of the living room, dining room, or hallway where it is hung.

People interested in a more detailed view of the month can also take advantage of their monthly calendars that come with portrait orientation.

About the Company

Colomio.com, a division of happycolorz GmbH, is an online platform that provides users with free printable coloring sheets and customizable coloring books for download. Colomio.com also offers traditional coloring books for purchase online.