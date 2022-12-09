Kaempferol Market to Reach US$7.1 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing awareness of health & wellness may drive the Kaempferol Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Kaempferol Market size is forecast to reach US$7.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. kaempferol is a transparent material, easily soluble in water with ethanol, ethers, and others. kaempferol is a natural flavonol found in plant-derived products which act as an antioxidant to reduce stress and enhance oxygen levels in the body. Kaempferol helps to reduce the chances of cancers and is widely used for treatment. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and 608,570 cancer deaths occurred in the United States in 2021. Kaempferol is used in the food & beverages sector as a food additive and textile dyeing. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Kaempferol Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for food & beverages and pharmaceutical products, among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market for kaempferol.

2. Growing demand for kaempferol for the medication of cancer is expected to boost the demand for kaempferol during the forecast period.

3. Robust demand for natural flavonol kaempferol in functional food, food additives, and dietary supplements will help to increase the demand for kaempferol globally.



Segmental Analysis :

1. The pharma grade segments accounted for around 42% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The pharma grade kaempferol helps in the formulation of peel & capsules to treat a patient suffering from ovarian cancers.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the global kaempferol market in 2021 up to 39%, owing to the growing demand for dietary supplements, food additives, and functional food in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. Robust growth towards sports activities is one of the major factors increasing dietary supplement consumption in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Kaempferol Industry are -

1. Aktin Chemicals

2. Foodchem

3. Risun Bio-Tech

4. TCI Chemical

5. Shaanxi NHK Technology



