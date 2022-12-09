Global Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Molecular Diagnostics Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 9, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market grew from $24.19 billion in 2021 to $27.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $38.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics.

Key Trends In The Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market

The major players in the molecular diagnostic industry are focusing on developing automated solutions for devices and equipment used for molecular diagnostic processes. Automation of the process will help to enhance the productivity and consistency of the whole diagnostic process. Computerization of the diagnostic process gives reliable and efficient test results that manual testing by various experts does not. The major players of the industry are using nanotechnology-based Oral Fluid Nano Sensor Test (OFNASET). The test uses a microfluidic-based nanosensor for the detection of oral cancer biomarkers in saliva.

Overview Of The Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Market

The molecular diagnostics devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of molecular diagnostics devices and related services. Molecular diagnostics devices are used to diagnose infectious diseases and perform screening by detecting specific sequences in DNA or RNA at the molecular level. It helps doctors to prescribe more accurate therapeutic interventions in the early stages of a disease.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Instruments, Reagents, Consumables

• By End User: Diagnostic laboratories, Hospitals, Others nursing home, blood banks, point of care)

• By Technology: DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) sequencing, Polymerase chain reaction, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology, Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), In situ hybridization, Microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Others (southern blotting, northern blotting, electrophoresis)

• By Application: Cancer, Pharmacogenomics, Genetic testing, Infectious disease, Prenatal, Neurological disease, Cardiovascular disease

• By Geography: The global molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Roche Ltd, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc, and bioMerieux S.A.

Molecular Diagnostics Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market outlook. The market report analyzes molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market size, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market growth drivers, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market segmentation, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment global market major players, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The molecular diagnostics devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

