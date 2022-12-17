Cryptocurrency Exchanger Cryptex Upgraded with Cryptocurrency Tracking Feature Integrated As an Add-On

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptex, cryptocurrency exchanger and ecosystem, comes now with a new function for tracking cryptocurrency prices. Cryptex, which was launched in 2016 and is successfully popular with both beginners and advanced traders, has a rating of 4.6/5 on Trustpilot. In November 2022, the developers integrated a free cryptocurrency aggregator that tracks prices for more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies with a total market capitalization of $874 billion.

The new feature also provides a selection of information about each asset. Statistics include price, price change, 24-hour highs and lows, trading volume and market capitalization, as well as a unique cryptocurrency converter function that will help traders calculate the value of the desired token in USD, EUR or RUB. The developers stated that the add-on service can be considered as a kind of rating of cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

Getting a crypto asset into the Top depends on its capitalization and the ability to confirm emission data without inconsistencies, sufficient liquidity, trading activity with a normal supply and demand spread according to a significant number of information sources, negligible price discrepancies on the exchanges.

According to the developers, a coin or token must be traded on at least three exchanges and have only minimal inaccuracies in the supplied data, along with separate API endpoints, active development department, constant communication with the team, a large active community, verified by a reputable third party, a quality data partner, and must work under license or under the supervision of the regulator.

Cryptex also has a selection of charts that can be viewed for different periods: day, week, month, quarter or year. At the same time, historical data is available on the market, including the highest-yielding coins for previous years. Some coins are presented as untraceable listings, where some information is displayed, but they are not tracked in real time. Users can also set up price alerts and notifications.

Cryptex can also be used to view the entire range of tokens. Each page contains 20 cryptocurrencies and basic information on them. It is also possible to systematize altcoins of a particular blockchain, ecosystem, stablecoin and much more through the "Categories" button.

The developers maintained that Cryptex is easy to use. They added that it is a convenient service with the ability to track and study various cryptocurrencies for free by conducting an initial analysis and can become an indispensable tool for both a crypto investor and a crypto trader.

Related link: https://cryptex.net/en