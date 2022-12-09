Catalyst Cares Donates Christmas Trees and Toys to South L.A. Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Cares, the social responsibility team of Catalyst Cannabis Co. (“Catalyst”), will be distributing free Christmas Trees and toys in South Los Angeles. Catalyst Cares has partnered with Catalyst’s 14th location Catalyst - Normandie and its social equity partner, James Green, in preparation for Catalyst – Normandie’s Grand Opening on December 17th.
This Saturday, December 10th at 10am, Catalyst Cares will kick-off the festivities by giving away 240 Christmas trees to local families. Jay Young, Catalyst – Normandie’s General Manager, said, “The main goal is to show the community we are a company of our word. While we are a legal cannabis retailer, we are also an active partner uplifting the local community.”
Catalyst Cares is also in the process of partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of America to distribute toys to South Los Angeles. While this partnership is in its infancy, Catalyst - Normandie has been working with Traditional’s social responsibility team, Traditional Cares, as well as The Big House LA to distribute toys to the children in South Los Angeles.
We encourage everyone to follow @catalyst_normandie on Instagram to join in on the fun as well as get to know our Catalyst - Normandie team more.
Catalyst owns and/or operates 14 retail cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Catalyst sets the standard for a customer-focused dispensary experience by providing superior customer service that is coupled with #FireWeedFirePrices. Catalyst is more than just a retail company. Rather, Catalyst is a community driven company where second chances can win and hope lives. #CatalystForChange breaks stigmas and proves doing the right thing, the neighborly thing, is what matters most.
Amber Tovar
