Global Higher Olefins Market Growth, Size, and Forecast is expected to reach US$ 12.5 Bn by 2030 | Reports and Insights

Olefins are hydrocarbons that include at least one double bond between two atoms that are nearby. Higher olefin compounds are mostly employed as precursors to other chemicals such as polymers, fatty acids, plasticizer alcohols, surfactants, lubricants, amine oxides, and detergent alcohols. Detergents, lubricants, hydraulic fluids, drilling fluids, and waxes are just a few applications for products created with higher olefins.

The global higher olefins market was valued at US$ 7.6 Bn in 2020. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2030, the market’s opportunity is expected to reach US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2030. The growing need for synthetic lubricants is likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players over the next few years.



Higher Olefins Market Dynamics:

Market dynamics covered market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges.



Market Drivers

Efficient Use of Olefins

The market's expansion has been significantly impacted by the automobile industry's increasing use of olefins. The rise in demand for polycarbonates is a significant driver driving the olefins market's growth over the forecast period. The increase of the food and beverage sector, which has a strong demand for packaging materials, is further supported by the expanding world population, a development that is favorable for the olefins market. The market is expanding primarily because to the expanding automotive industry, which requires premium olefin to be used in the manufacture of car interiors.



Growing Need for Synthetic Lubricants

PAOs have quickly become popular as high-performance lubricants due to their advantageous properties, which include their high viscosity index, thermal stability, oxidative stability, compatibility with mineral oils, and low toxicity. In addition to providing technological benefits, PAOs can help in some delicate applications maintain environmental quality. In offshore drilling applications with environmental concerns, synthetic lubricants based on PAO offer improved performance. Additionally, because some PAOs are biodegradable in specific circumstances, they can be utilized in place of vegetable-based oils. PAO-based synthetic lubricants have a tendency to improve drilling-related performance issues. The growing demand for synthetic lubricants based on PAO also contributes to the overall olefins industry's strong growth.

The market for olefins will expand more quickly due to the rise in the need for engine oils. The expanding usage of internal olefins in oil drilling and associated activities will also support market value growth. The market is anticipated to expand because to the increase in agrochemical demand in emerging and rural countries.



Market Challenges

Price Fluctuations for Raw Materials

The market for olefins is substantially impacted by shifting pricing for raw materials. The price of raw materials rises in lockstep with the cost of olefin manufacture. The overall costs for the producers will rise as a result. Therefore, the fluctuating prices of the raw materials utilized in the production of olefins would hinder their market expansion.

The Environment Rules

Furthermore, the development of the olefins sector may be threatened by the strict environmental regulations governing the production and processing of crude oil byproducts.



Market Opportunities

Innovation is Growing, and Investment is Booming

Moreover, growing innovations and advancements in production methods that increase the effectiveness of the manufacturing process and enhance the product offering further widen the market participants' lucrative opportunities from 2022 to 2030. The market for olefins will also keep growing due to increased spending on research & development.



Higher Olefins Market Size and Share:

The market for higher olefins is anticipated to expand quickly over the projected period as a result of rise in global demand for greener and cleaner industrial fluids and tightening emission restrictions in a number of industrialized and emerging markets. Additionally, as the need for crude oil and its derivatives grows globally, it is projected that the market would be driven by an increase in the utilization of internal olefins in oil drilling and related operations. Therefore, these elements have ensured the market's continuing expansion.

Higher Olefins Market Regional Outlook

During the projection period of 2022–2030, North America will maintain its dominance over the market in terms of revenue and market share. Due to the region's better yield and strict environmental laws, the market has grown significantly.

It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific would have profitable growth during the projection period of 2022-2030 as a result of rise in building activities brought on by the region's rapid urbanization and the rapidly expanding automobile industry.



Higher Olefins Market Key Players:

Altech Chemicals, Baikowski Pure Solutions, Shell, ExxonMobil, Sinopec, Dalian Hiland Photoelectric Material, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Orbite Technologies, Rusal, Sasol, Sumitomo Chemical, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material, Zibo Honghe Chemical are the key players in higher olefins market.



Higher Olefins Market Segmentation Outlook:

The higher olefins market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, distribution channel;



By Type

Butadiene

Butylene

Ethylene

Propylene

Others

By Product Type

Cumene

Ethylbenzene

Olefin Glycols

Olefin Oxides

Polyolefins

By Application

Adhesives

Detergent Alcohol

Plasticizers, Cosmetics

Polyethylene

Synthetic Lubricants

Others

By Distribution Channel

Distributors

Wholesale

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

