Governor Dunleavy Receives Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force Report

Today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy received the final report conducted by the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force (ABRT), which he formed last November under Administrative Order No. 326. The ABRT studied what impacts bycatch has on fisheries to further recommend policies and to ensure state agencies are leveraging available resources to better understand the issue of bycatch.

“I would like to thank the task force members for their hard work and service,” said Governor Dunleavy. “I look forward to working with task force members and stakeholders to do everything we can to get more fish to return to Alaska’s waters.”

Click here to view the final Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force Report.