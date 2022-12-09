District Heating Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global District Heating Market size is anticipated to surpass $203.42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global District Heating Market size is anticipated to surpass $203.42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. District heating also known as teleheating which is a system of distributing heat generated in a centralized location through insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements like space heating and water heating. The heat is generally achieved by geothermal heating, central solar heating and heat waste from the nuclear power plants, air conditioning and industrial refrigeration systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the District Heating Market highlights the following areas –

• The demand for district heating system is increasing due to surging urban population along with rising investment across the real-estate industry.

• District heating with combined heat and power is the cheapest method of cutting carbon emissions and has lowest carbon footprints of all fossil generation plants.

• Better air quality, sustainability and low thermal losses are prominent features of district heating systems.

• District heating market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to growing urbanization and increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective heating solutions.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Heat Source - District Heating market is dominated by coal which accounts for 41% of the market in 2020. District heating systems now-a-days have the flexibility of allowing substitution to environmentally friendly alternatives. Renewable energy is energy generated by natural sources and includes geothermal heating, biomass, wind energy, water energy and solar energy.

• By Plant Type - The core element of many district heating systems is a heat-only boiler stations. The CHP segment how ere is set to grow faster at 5.4% CAGR through 2026. A co-generation plant which is also called as combined heat and power (CHP) is added in parallel with the boilers. Both plants are based on combustion of primary energy carriers.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in the forecast period at 6.2% through 2026. Increase in number of households connected to district heating, rise in demand for thermal comfort, growing urbanization, demand for energy-efficient and cost effective heating solutions are increasing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the District Heating Industry are -

1. Fortum

2. Vattenfall

3. ENGIE

4. Danfoss

5. NRG Energy

